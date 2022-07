EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond’s LibertyFest Fourth of July bash is celebrating 50 years of tradition, and thanks to a new exhibit, you can experience LibertyFest in a new way. “We are getting people that are looking at the pictures and saying, ‘Oh, I remember that,’ and not so much who they are but they remember the really unusual floats or things that happened every year,” said Amy Stephens, Edmond Historical Society and Museum director.

