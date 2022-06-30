ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Fire Department responds to two fires Wednesday and Thursday

By VANESSA ONTIVEROS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYakima Fire Department crews responded to two fires in Yakima Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to a YFD press release. No one was injured, but the fires caused an estimated...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick apartment fire started by improper cigarette disposal

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Mandarin Apartment on 9th Avenue in Kennewick just after 8:30 a.m. on July 1. The Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District 1 were dispatched. KFD first arrived about three minutes...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Four people rescued from sunken boat on Cle Elum Lake

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Four people including a 3-year-old child were stranded in the middle of the frigid Cle Elum Lake after their boat was submerged in the water. According to a social media alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a Kittcom report claimed that a group was stranded on the cold water of the lake in upper Kittitas County around 1:23 p.m. on June 30, 2022.
CLE ELUM, WA
ncwlife.com

Several items stolen after break-in at Wenatchee City Pool

Someone broke into the Wenatchee City Pool facilities overnight and stole numerous items, the Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department reported. The department said between 10:22 p.m. Thursday and 2:32 a.m. Friday, two male suspects broke a window and entered the pool office. They later fled on bikes. Stolen...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Air Fryer#Accident#Yakima Fire Department
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rules and regulations for fireworks

RICHLAND, Wash. - The 4th of July weekend is here and West Richland Police Department wants to remind people to use fireworks legally, properly and wisely. Every city is different, and they're not legal in some cities. Fireworks are not legal in Kennewick or Prosser. Here are some of the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Update on the Missing Kayaker near the Wenatchee River

Chelan County Emergency Management currently has no update on the missing kayaker who disappeared at the Wenatchee River on the morning of June 25. Someone contacted the authorities and reported that they last saw their friend go over a waterfall before going missing. Water levels in the Wenatchee River are...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Police say Yakima man pursued driver in crash and threatened him at gunpoint

A Yakima man was arrested early Wednesday after he chased the driver of a car that hit him more than 3 miles and threatened to shoot him to death. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld, while imposing a $25,000 bail on the 29-year-old man, said it appeared to be an example of someone taking the law into their own hands, even after being told by police dispatchers to back off.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

FBI, tribal police investigate woman's death in Wapato

WAPATO — Law enforcement personnel are investigating the death of a woman in Wapato on June 24. Police responded to a 911 call near a tire shop on Donald Road at 12:30 p.m. and found a woman dead in a car. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice identified the woman as Anna Comenout, 38. A death notice listed her residence as Toppenish.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA launches new alert system for missing Indigenous people on Friday

A new alert system for missing Indigenous persons in Washington went live early Friday morning. Washington State Patrol launched the new alert system Friday, according to a news release. The agency’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit will add the new designation to existing alerts, such as Amber Alerts highlighting missing children, Silver Alerts highlighting missing seniors and endangered alerts for missing adults.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Port of Benton terminates lease with Tri-City Railroad Company

Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Accused shooter in 2020 Yakima drive-by sentenced to prison

A Yakima man accused of firing at a Yakima apartment building will spend almost two years in prison. Julian Jay Castillo, 21, entered an Alford plea in June to second-degree assault in connection with the July 2020 incident. At his June 14 sentencing hearing, Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced him to nine months on the assault charge, with a 12-month deadly weapons enhancement, according to court documents.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Road Rage Incident Lands Yakima Man Behind Bars

A 29-year-old Yakima man is being held in the Yakima County jail after being arrested in a road rage incident Wednesday. Bail was set at $25,000 on a charge of first degree assault. Authorities say the man called 911 at about 2:15 am Wednesday saying an SUV had crashed into his vehicle and fled in the area of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima historian leading tours of Tahoma Cemetery and Franklin Park area

Cindy Olivas lives near Moxee and has worked in the Yakima Valley for many years, with jobs at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakima Police Department and most recently as a teacher. She knows a lot about the Valley, but she’s still learning. Olivas and two of her...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary C. Pierce, 84

Mary C. Pierce, 84, of Yakima died Thursday, June 30, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy