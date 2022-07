Bethesda has hired the technical advisor from the development team behind the ambitious upcoming Fallout: London mod. The announcement came via a statement posted on June 30, stating that Ryan Johnson would be leaving to join Bethesda as an Associate Level Designer. It’s noted that the team knew about Johnson’s departure ahead of time, and was able to accommodate his leaving without issue. Johnson had also finished his “expected level design tasks as well as a few extra ones”, so it doesn’t appear that the project’s development will slow down following his absence.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO