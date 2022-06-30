JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Shelly Gardner

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
Tar spots for corn disease have been identified in central Iowa. Allison Robertson, a pathologist at the Iowa State University Expansion Plant, says the detection happened on June 29.th In a plot of a seed company in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed at the Industrial Plant Disease Clinic on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their food will get to their customers in the same condition it left. The law, which went into effect Friday, means delivery companies can’t use a restaurant’s logo or menu without having a...
RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
(UNDATED) -- With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, financial counselors in Iowa are hearing from more families who are worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek is a HUD-certified financial and housing counselor with Catholic Charities. She suggests the best way to combat inflation is to have a complete understanding of the family budget and how it compares to spending. Bezdicek says it can be difficult for some people to step up and admit they need help making ends meet. Food prices are up more than 10 percent from last year, used vehicle prices are up over 15 percent, and energy costs are up 30 percent.
Ames, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation says they have received many questions about a law passed in the 2022 Legislative Session related to overweight loads moving on Iowa roadways, and they’d like to clarify the situation a little. The DOT says the new provision will allow...
BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
Schools are no longer able to mandate vaccines, unemployment benefits last 10 fewer weeks, and Iowans can be charged with elder abuse starting Friday, July 1, as many of laws from the Iowa Legislature’s 2022 session take effect. These may be the final changes to Iowa law coming in 2022, as the governor has said […]
After weeks of debate on both sides of the aisle, the amendments, rewrites, and shouting has ended with many of the bills in the state legislatures that were passed becoming law on July 1. Here's a quick overview of the new laws in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota taking effect...
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex Krull says severe weather is not expected, but outdoor activities could be washed out. He says the best chance for rain will...
Production is set to begin soon for the brand new Field of Dreams streaming series and the majority of the show will be filmed in the Hawkeye State. While it has been reported that the new show will not be filmed at the legendary Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, it will, however, be shot at 4 different locations throughout the state of Iowa.
A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
Drought conditions have worsened in northwest Iowa. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells Brownfield, “A dry pocket has formed where Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa meet. We’ve just missed out consistently on widespread rainfall events that we would like to see.”. He says farmers in that area have...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost half of Iowa is in need of rain. A new Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows over 47% of Iowa is rated as abnormally dry or in some level of drought. Northwest Iowa is the hardest hit by the dry weather. Large portions...
Many new laws will take effect on July 1, the start of the state’s new fiscal year. One hundred and fifty new laws were passed this legislative session and 120 of them went into effect on July 1. A number of those were bi-partisan bills that directly benefit or help Iowans.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new fiscal year started on Friday, with state departments dealing with new budgets. There are also several new laws that are officially in place as of July 1. There are big changes to the state’s unemployment system. The amount of weeks one is able to claim an unemployment check was […]
