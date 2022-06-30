JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Shelly Gardner

(UNDATED) -- With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, financial counselors in Iowa are hearing from more families who are worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek is a HUD-certified financial and housing counselor with Catholic Charities. She suggests the best way to combat inflation is to have a complete understanding of the family budget and how it compares to spending. Bezdicek says it can be difficult for some people to step up and admit they need help making ends meet. Food prices are up more than 10 percent from last year, used vehicle prices are up over 15 percent, and energy costs are up 30 percent.

2 DAYS AGO