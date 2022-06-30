ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE Christine Yancey

By Jerry Edwards
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program, I’m speaking with...

Riverside Council Set for Tuesday Meeting

The Riverside City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday. The agenda focuses on Axiom Projects updates including the Third Street project and wastewater plant repairs. They’ll also review a rezoning request, and hear reports from the City Administrator regarding a design of city council chambers and use of the City Attorney. The meeting is scheduled for 6p.m. July 5th in Council chambers on Greene Street.
Upcoming Fireworks Displays

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, several towns will be presenting displays.
Meeting to Be Held for 4-H Garden Project Members

Members of the 4-H Garden Project or those who are interested in exhibiting their gardening skills at the Washington County Fair are encouraged to attend a meeting on July 6th which will discuss how to prepare garden produce and flowers for the fair. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office at 6:00 pm.
Washington County Fireworks Ordinance Reminders

Those who have purchased fireworks recently and want to shoot them off on the fourth must check the Washington City Ordinance before they do so. While residents can purchase fireworks in Washington, discharging them within city limits is unlawful; the same applies to Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman. Any illegal discharging of fireworks is considered a simple misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $250.
Police Chief Lester Reminds Residents of Fireworks Ordinance

Washington residents can buy fireworks from the local pop-up vendors around town, but they will need to find a different location to set them off. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester explains the restrictions. “You cannot use fireworks. We get asked about that a lot, but in the city of Washington,...
Workshop Held for Possible Traffic Changes

At the June 21st City Council meeting, a workshop was held to discuss possible parking and street regulations changes. Most of the discussed potential changes centered on removing parking spaces from downtown or marking areas as no parking zones. However, the first two items that were discussed related to the installation of new stop signs.
Wellman to Celebrate Independence Day

The Wellman Community Club is ready to celebrate the USA’s birthday on July 4. The activities kick off Monday morning in Downtown Wellman at 9:30 with the Kiddie Parade followed by the Main Parade at 10. Immediately following the Main Parade activities will begin at North park. Bingo, inflatables,...
Extension Office to Offer Babysitting Basics Course

The Washington County Extension Office is accepting applications for the Babysitting Basics Course for children who have completed 5th grade and above. The cost of this four-day course will be $30, and those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because classes are limited to 25 participants. The...
D. Norman Boshart

Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
WAYLAND, IA

