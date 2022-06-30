HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE Christine Yancey

The Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place in Washington at the Fairgrounds, starting around 9 pm. It is recommended that people arrive early if they want a seat at the main grandstand. Guest can bring their own chair if they desire. This will be the first show in...
The Riverside City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday. The agenda focuses on Axiom Projects updates including the Third Street project and wastewater plant repairs. They’ll also review a rezoning request, and hear reports from the City Administrator regarding a design of city council chambers and use of the City Attorney. The meeting is scheduled for 6p.m. July 5th in Council chambers on Greene Street.
The Washington County Fair is just over two weeks away as the festivities are set to begin on Sunday, July 17th, at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Preparations for the fair have been underway for two months as crews have worked to get the grounds in shape. Fair Board President John...
There are several opportunities to view fireworks this Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, several towns will be presenting displays. The...
Members of the 4-H Garden Project or those who are interested in exhibiting their gardening skills at the Washington County Fair are encouraged to attend a meeting on July 6th which will discuss how to prepare garden produce and flowers for the fair. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office at 6:00 pm.
Those who have purchased fireworks recently and want to shoot them off on the fourth must check the Washington City Ordinance before they do so. While residents can purchase fireworks in Washington, discharging them within city limits is unlawful; the same applies to Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman. Any illegal discharging of fireworks is considered a simple misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $250.
Washington residents can buy fireworks from the local pop-up vendors around town, but they will need to find a different location to set them off. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester explains the restrictions. “You cannot use fireworks. We get asked about that a lot, but in the city of Washington,...
At the June 21st City Council meeting, a workshop was held to discuss possible parking and street regulations changes. Most of the discussed potential changes centered on removing parking spaces from downtown or marking areas as no parking zones. However, the first two items that were discussed related to the installation of new stop signs.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of passionate and determined people gathered in Green Square Park in downtown Cedar Rapids to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I have two granddaughters, and I want them to live in a world where they can make their...
The Wellman Community Club is ready to celebrate the USA’s birthday on July 4. The activities kick off Monday morning in Downtown Wellman at 9:30 with the Kiddie Parade followed by the Main Parade at 10. Immediately following the Main Parade activities will begin at North park. Bingo, inflatables,...
Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break. Updated: 30 minutes ago. President Joe Biden plans to meet with state governors at the White House...
The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed House File 2130 into law, which legalizes the use of ATVs and UTVs on a limited number of roadways in Iowa as long as they meet certain conditions, such as drivers having a valid license and vehicles having not more than two headlamps. The law allows cities to designate […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The home of a fallen Iowa State Trooper has been paid off in full, thanks to a nonprofit organization. Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Thursday it has fully paid off the family’s mortgage. The Iowa State Patrol said Trooper Ted Benda was responding...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When many think of a Big Ten city, they don’t think Los Angeles, California. “I think of Champaign, Illinois, Iowa City, Iowa, like rural, corn fields. Not really Los Angeles with A-list celebrities,” said Abby Gamble. Gamble is a University of Iowa graduate...
Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.
The Washington County Extension Office is accepting applications for the Babysitting Basics Course for children who have completed 5th grade and above. The cost of this four-day course will be $30, and those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because classes are limited to 25 participants. The...
Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ordered the University of Iowa Athletics Department to turn over all documents and materials related to an independent, external review of its football program. It’s part of a 2020 federal lawsuit filed by several former Iowa Hawkeye football players. They’re suing...
Comments / 0