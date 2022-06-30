HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE Christine Yancey

Those who have purchased fireworks recently and want to shoot them off on the fourth must check the Washington City Ordinance before they do so. While residents can purchase fireworks in Washington, discharging them within city limits is unlawful; the same applies to Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman. Any illegal discharging of fireworks is considered a simple misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $250.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO