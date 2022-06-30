ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

SUV Driver Gets Bigger Fine for Running Red Light in Germany

By Hazel Southwell
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwDpj_0gR5wXOV00 Porsche

Earlier this month, a court in Frankfurt, Germany fined a driver an extra €150 ($156) on top of the regular infraction for running a red light. The court’s excuse is that the person was driving an SUV rather than a smaller car. The surprising ruling, AP reports, is tied directly to pedestrian safety and sets a precedent for future cases.

Cars, in general, are smaller in Europe than in the U.S., but this consumer trend towards larger SUVs is pretty much just as popular across the globe. Although they’re generally what Americans would call “smaller SUVs,” rather than three-row, seven-seater vehicles, the majority of these are larger and heavier than their four-door counterparts, and therefore, can “pose a greater risk to pedestrians,” the court claimed in its ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7Szx_0gR5wXOV00
cadillac

According to the report, the judge issued the $365 fine compared to around $200, further stating that the price difference in fees can be up to 75% higher for SUV drivers. SUVs have been found to be more likely to cause fatalities in collisions with pedestrians, with one Michigan study observing a 100 percent lethality rate for impacts between SUVs and pedestrians at speeds over 40 miles per hour.

The logic is that running a red light is, therefore, worse in an SUV because the risk of a collision being serious—or deadly—is considerably higher because of the vehicle’s ride height, weight, and hood being higher up than in a normal car. Kind of a hard one to dispute, really, since the easiest way to avoid a fine is to not run red lights whether you drive a VW Golf or a Cadillac Escalade .

Got a story tip? Mail it in on tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Not To Track Your Tesla: Watch This Plaid 170 MPH Brake Failure And Crash

Chet of the Chillin’ with Chet YouTube channel was not at all chill when he stepped on the brakes of his Tesla Model S Plaid that he had stripped out for track use and they did not stop the car as he was approaching a right-hand corner at 170 mph / 273 km/h. The brakes in his car were not standard Tesla fare, but rather upgraded carbon rotors that should have stopped the vehicle repeatedly on track from high speed without fade. So why didn’t they?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CAR AND DRIVER

Drako Dragon SUV Glimpsed with Bold Looks, 2000 Electric Horsepower

The Drako Dragon has been announced as the second vehicle from the San Jose, California, startup, following the GTE that was revealed in 2019. The Dragon produces a claimed 2000 horsepower, and Drako says it can hit 60 mph in 1.9 seconds on its way to a top speed over 200 mph.
SAN JOSE, CA
CarBuzz.com

Father Of The McLaren F1 Reveals Plans For His Electric SUVs

Gordon Murray is no longer the CEO of his own company. Murray, legendary designer of the McLaren F1, will instead become Gordon Murray Automotive's (GMA) Executive Chairman. In essence, what that does is ensure the man who has built the company is still directly responsible for the cars it puts out. According to the brand, Murray is now "responsible for all product development and design," while Philip Lee is now CEO of GMA.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Suv#Vehicles#Red Lights#Americans
Observer

Gas Prices Are Surging But the Cost of Owning Electric Vehicles Is Rising Even Faster

With oil at its highest prices in years, driving a gas-powered car is increasingly expensive. But while going electric might seem like a logical alternative for motorists, it’s by no means more economical. From Tesla and Lucid to General Motors and Ford, automakers across the spectrum are hiking up prices for their most popular electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. Most of these companies cite surging raw material costs as a primary reason, but there is also an element of capitalizing on a growing appetite for EVs—at least among those who can afford them.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Truth About Cars

Report: GM to Replace Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana with EVs in 2026

Word on the street is that General Motors will be discontinuing its existing full-size vans to make way for electrified alternatives. While the gut reaction may be to recoil in disgust at the very premise that Euro vans would dare usurp the rightful place of one of the most venerable working vehicles in North America, it might be worth remembering that the Ford Transit has managed to supplant the Econoline/E-Series rather effectively.
CARS
The Independent

Volvo unveils hydrogen-powered trucks that emit water vapor and have 600-mile range

Swedish auto-manufacturer Volvo Trucks has started testing long-haul trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells that only emit water vapor, the company announced this week.The trucks will be able to tow 65 tons, travel around 1000 km (620 miles) and fuel up in less than 15 minutes, the company said.They hope to begin selling the trucks by 2030.Scientists have been interested in using hydrogen to power vehicles for decades because of the potential environmental benefits compared to fossil fuels.Traditional diesel fuel used in many trucks’s engines emits planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as nitrogen oxides, soot and other pollutants....
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy