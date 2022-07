The Monster Mash – Xchange Monster (MXCH) Xchange Monster (MXCH) is creating an ecosystem that will change the way traditional gamers interact and operate in the long term. The platform aims to become the middle-ground for gamers and publishers to communicate, creating a space that caters to the needs of those participating in play to earn and enhance the current functionalities of the Gamefi ecosystem.

