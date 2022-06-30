ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

By Debra Worley
 3 days ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County...

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

