ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami beats out Oregon, SEC suitors to land 4-star Eau Gallie athlete Robert Stafford

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes’ incredible week of recruiting just keeps going.

It might not be over yet, either.

Miami landed its third four-star commit in the last five days with the addition of Robert Stafford. The four-star athlete from Melbourne Eau Gallie orally committed to the Hurricanes on Thursday on 247Sports’ YouTube page after he took his official visit to Miami last week.

He joins Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and quarterback Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg in California as the blue-chip additions to the Hurricanes’ Class of 2023 since Sunday.

Miami is in play for four more during the upcoming long weekend, too. Four-star tight end Riley Williams, and four-star edge rushers Jaxon Howard and Collins Acheampong are all slated to make commitments Friday, and five-star tackle Francis Mauigoa is set to make an announcement Monday.

To land Stafford, the Hurricanes beat out the Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks and Oregon Ducks. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound star is a productive two-way player for Eau Gallie and the No. 163 overall prospect in 247’s composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Last year, he caught 42 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns, and added 19 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and five passes defended is his first season playing defense.

He also plays basketball, and competes in track and field.

Although most of Stafford’s experience is as a wide receiver, defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae is leading Miami’s recruitment of the in-state star and the Hurricanes envision him making the full-time move to cornerback once he gets down to Coral Gables for good next year.

Stafford is the 10th player to join the Miami’s 2023 recruiting class and the fifth from Florida. He’s also the fourth blue-chip recruit in the class and three of those four have joined the fold in the last week. Those three are now the three highest ranked players in the class, too.

Before Rashada committed Sunday, the Hurricanes’ 2023 class was ranked No. 44 in the country. Now, it’s up to No. 19 in the country, one spot behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, and No. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themiamihurricane.com

Miami flips four-star cornerback Antione Jackson from the Bulldogs to the Hurricanes

In recent days and weeks, the Miami Hurricanes have been adding to their 2023 recruiting class, securing key commitments from four-star recruits such as quarterback Jaden Rashada and tight end Riley Williams. Today, UM added to their 2024 recruiting class by flipping four-star cornerback Antione Jackson from the Georgia Bulldogs....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Eau Gallie, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stafford
Miami Herald

Daniel Castano steady again as Miami Marlins beat Nationals to take season series

Daniel Castano doesn’t fit the profile of the prototypical starting pitcher seen in MLB today. His fastball isn’t overpowering, averaging around 91 mph. He’s a crafty lefty, a 27-year-old who spent the past two seasons going up and down between the majors and Triple A when the Miami Marlins needed a spot starter or someone who could serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Miami Hurricanes#Edison#Kentucky Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Miami New Times

Miami Celebrity Chef to Take Over Two Coral Gables Restaurants

Earlier today, veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker Donatella Arpaia announced her return to the culinary world. Arpaia, who’s 50, will take over operations at two Coral Gables restaurants, Redfish and Forte. When Arpaia relocated to Miami from New York City with her husband and their...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
963
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy