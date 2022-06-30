Paving garage damaged by fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at an Ada Street garage used by a paving company Thursday caused severe damage.
Crews were called to the garage about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.Police: Intruder helps self to White Claw, lasagna and bubble bath in Brookfield
A spokesman on the scene said workers were in the garage about an hour before it started. He said he expects the cause to be accidental.
An extra crew was called out because of the heat to give firefighters a break should they need one.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0