Paving garage damaged by fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at an Ada Street garage used by a paving company Thursday caused severe damage.

Crews were called to the garage about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

A spokesman on the scene said workers were in the garage about an hour before it started. He said he expects the cause to be accidental.

An extra crew was called out because of the heat to give firefighters a break should they need one.

