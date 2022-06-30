ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Sheriff releases update on El Centro Road shooting

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside...

www.crimevoice.com

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Shoot 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting. Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene. Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release. Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him. Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said. Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement bust uncovers illegal drugs and explosives

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Probation Department reported that on June 30 several pounds of illegal drugs, explosive devices and over a dozen firearms were recovered after searching two locations. The Gang Suppression Unit and the Sacramento Police Department SWAT team first served a search warrant for a residence in Sacramento where a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Officials investigate possible drowning at Folsom Lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are investigating a possible drowning at Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. According to the South Placer Fire District, fire crews were called out Saturday to Dotons Point at Folsom Lake on reports of a possible drowning.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Man confesses to child molestation, ends 17-month investigation

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-month child molestation investigation came to end this week when a 43-year-old man confessed to deputies, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.  Andrew Close, of Stockton, was arrested Wednesday after 11 a.m. after confessing to detectives of molesting three separate victims, the sheriff’s office said. Close was […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police officer shoots man attempting to harm woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department tweeted at around 5 a.m. on Saturday that an officer-involved shooting has occurred in the 5600 block of Gligunn Way. According to Police, officers responded to a home on Gligunn Way just before 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a 75-year-old man threatening to kill his wife. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police investigating homicide in park on Cosumnes Drive

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it was investigating a homicide in a park on Cosumnes Drive Friday. Police said that offices responded to a call around 10 a.m. of a person shot. Stockton Police said officers found a 50-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound who died of his injuries […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Major Injury Accident Involves Bicyclist

Major Injury Reported in Bicycle Accident on Orange Grove Avenue. A major injury accident was reported in Sacramento on June 30 following a traffic collision involving a minivan and bicyclist. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. along Orange Grove Avenue between River College Drive and Pasadena Avenue. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that an eastbound lane of Orange Grove Avenue was blocked by the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Napa PD: Man arrested, released, and arrested again all in one weekend

A Napa County man was arrested twice in the same weekend in what police are describing as a “weekend crime spree.”. 31-year-old Angel Zavala, whom police say is currently on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle, is the primary suspect in multiple incidents over the weekend, with an hours-long stint in jail between them.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
danvillesrupdates.com

Suspects arrested in Downtown Danville Armed Robbery

DANVILLE – Several suspects were arrested Friday evening following an armed robbery on Railroad Avenue. At around 4:45pm Friday, Danville police received a call from a witness reporting an armed robbery in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on Railroad Avenue. During the investigation, police learned two suspects...
DANVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton man confesses to molesting 3 children after arrest

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A Stockton man accused of molesting three children has been arrested after a 17-month-long investigation, authorities said. Ruben Andrew Close, 43, was taken into custody on Wednesday around 11 a.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Thursday. Investigators said...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
DIXON, CA

Community Policy