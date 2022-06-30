ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Police looking for armed robbery suspect

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department posted a tweet on Thursday, June 30 with screenshots of security camera footage that captured the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Truong at 804-646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

    Police are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery that took place in Richmond. (Photo: Richmond Police)
