Residents and visitors of Auglaize County will notice some new artwork in Downtown Wapakoneta. First on the Moon celebrated the revealing of an out-of-this-world sculpture at Park Platz in Wapak on Friday. The sculpture included a very large astronaut helmet constructed from aluminum and stainless steel. Additionally, engraved granite with the signatures from all the four frogmen who retrieved the Apollo 11 members from the ocean, once they returned to Earth, was crafted and placed beside the new sculpture. The sculpture was crafted by LepoWorks brothers, Robert and David Lepo, and the two shared what this sculpture means to the community.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO