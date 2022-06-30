ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Martin, CA

TMZ report: Cain Velasquez — Alleged shooting target Harry Goularte … Sued over molestation allegations

By United Reporting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Cain Velasquez, on behalf of his 4-year-old son, is suing Harry Goularte — the man who allegedly molested Cain’s young boy from 2021 to 2022. The plaintiff — identified only as the guardian of “C.V., Jr.” — claims...

Update On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Trial

We still have lots of questions related to Cain Velasquez and his alleged murder attempt, but any further developments are going to have to wait until August. According to MMA Fighting, Velasquez will have to wait until August 19 for his official plea hearing — before that, the former UFC champion will have motion hearings on August 5.
Man allegedly hired in Alex Murdaugh's suicide plot is arrested again

A South Carolina man accused of assisting lawyer Alex Murdaugh with a failed suicide ploy to collect a $10 million life insurance policy was arrested again, authorities said. Curtis Edwards Smith, 61, was taken into custody Friday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The charges include four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, and criminal conspiracy, NBC affiliate WCBD-TV of Charleston reported. It's unclear if the new charges are connected to the Murdaugh case.
CHARLESTON, SC
Woman sentenced to 8 years for California medical fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California woman who, along with her doctor husband, billed insurers $44 million for unnecessary cosmetic surgeries was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Linda Morrow, 70, also was ordered to pay $14 million in restitution. She pleaded guilty...
California Mom Admits to Brutally Killing Her Two Young Children Five Years Apart

A 31-year-old mother in California faces decades behind bars after admitting to killing her two young children five years apart, prosecutors say. Briseida G. Sran on Monday pleaded guilty to five felonies — including two counts of murder, two counts of child abuse, and one count of mutilation — in the 2015 death of 4-month-old Divina Sran and the 2020 death of special needs 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran.
Father, son found guilty in Oakland convenience store food stamp fraud scheme

OAKLAND – The owner of a convenience store in East Oakland, along with his father, were found guilty on multiple counts for committing fraud involving the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, a jury found 32-year-old Ali Mugalli Hassan and...
Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
Man Who Beat Elderly Dad To Death Over Monthly Allowance Found Guilty, Faces Life

A 44-year-old California man was convicted this week of beating his elderly father to death more than five years ago because he'd been cut off financially. A San Diego County jury found Leighton Dorey IV guilty on all counts in the murder of his 71-year-old father Leighton Dorey III. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and an added special circumstance of torture, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Oxygen.com. He now faces a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.
San Jose resident Lebnitz Tran pleads guilty to $3.6M COVID funds fraud

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Jose man accused of submitting multiple fake applications for small business COVID relief funds - obtaining more than $3.6 million in fraudulent payments that funded a luxury lifestyle - pleaded guilty to criminal charges, authorities said Friday.A federal grand jury charged Lebnitz Tran last year with six counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. Under a plea agreement Tran pleaded guilty to two of the wire fraud counts; if he complies with the plea agreement, the remaining counts will be dismissed, said a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District...
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Fumes After He’s Put on Suicide Watch

Much to the displeasure of his lawyer, R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years for a slew of charges including kidnapping and sexual exploitation of children. Kelly has been alone in a cell at the Metropolitan Detention Complex in Brooklyn since Wednesday. Still, defense lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said she believes he’s tough enough to be in the general population. “He was absolutely fine,” Bonjean told New York’s Daily News. “He had adjusted just fine. The rank and file correctional officers understand this. They deal with him. This is higher-up policy that is deplorable.” Bonjean said Kelly’s segregation is likely because of his high profile and Jeffery Epstein’s suicide in prison in 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was also recently placed under suicide watch. “I’m sorry, where is the data that someone who is high profile is more likely to hurt himself?” Bonjean fumed.
