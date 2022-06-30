TMZ report: Cain Velasquez — Alleged shooting target Harry Goularte … Sued over molestation allegations

Much to the displeasure of his lawyer, R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years for a slew of charges including kidnapping and sexual exploitation of children. Kelly has been alone in a cell at the Metropolitan Detention Complex in Brooklyn since Wednesday. Still, defense lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said she believes he’s tough enough to be in the general population. “He was absolutely fine,” Bonjean told New York’s Daily News. “He had adjusted just fine. The rank and file correctional officers understand this. They deal with him. This is higher-up policy that is deplorable.” Bonjean said Kelly’s segregation is likely because of his high profile and Jeffery Epstein’s suicide in prison in 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was also recently placed under suicide watch. “I’m sorry, where is the data that someone who is high profile is more likely to hurt himself?” Bonjean fumed.
Comments / 0