Training the next generation in trucking — Taking the Hire Road

By Britni Chisenall
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGT) is a nonprofit dedicated to exposing young people to career opportunities in trucking and creating programs to help them develop the skills needed to succeed in the industry. “Around 34% of juniors and 41% of seniors in high school have already decided...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngt#Cdl
