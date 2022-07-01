ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

By Carolyn Paletta Vail Daily
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENWOOD SPRINGS — A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son...

