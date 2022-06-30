Otsego approves preliminary plans for Anna’s Acres

A zoning map amendment and preliminary plat for a housing development in southeast Otsego have been approved by the City Council.

According to city documents, Thomas and Peggy Croteau own the 39-acre site, which is located north of the River Pointe subdivision and east of the Harvest Run East subdivision. US Home Corporation, doing business as Lennar, had initially submitted plans for development of 105 single-family lots on the parcel to be known as Fields of Riverpointe. Lennar later withdrew the application, and the property owner resubmitted the request independently. The new name for the development is Anna’s Acres.

The Otsego City Council voted to approve the zoning map amendment and preliminary plat on Monday, June 27, subject to conditions stated in city documents.