ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Otsego approves preliminary plans for Anna’s Acres

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 4 days ago

A zoning map amendment and preliminary plat for a housing development in southeast Otsego have been approved by the City Council.

According to city documents, Thomas and Peggy Croteau own the 39-acre site, which is located north of the River Pointe subdivision and east of the Harvest Run East subdivision. US Home Corporation, doing business as Lennar, had initially submitted plans for development of 105 single-family lots on the parcel to be known as Fields of Riverpointe. Lennar later withdrew the application, and the property owner resubmitted the request independently. The new name for the development is Anna’s Acres.

The Otsego City Council voted to approve the zoning map amendment and preliminary plat on Monday, June 27, subject to conditions stated in city documents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldnationnews.com

Business people: Owner names new president at Apple Valley

Owner corpName a company that manufactures plumbing technology for residential and industrial use. andres caballero President of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America Division and member of the Executive Committee. Caballero was with Honeywell InternationalLeading its environmental and control solutions, construction solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the mortgage dated September 2, 2005, executed by Jennifer Labine and Jason Labine, wife and husband, as mortgagors, to TCF National Bank, a national banking association, now known as The Huntington National Bank, Successor by Merger to TCF National Bank, as mortgagee, recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Sherburne County, Minnesota, on September 16, 2005, as Document No. 599649, which mortgage conveyed and mortgaged the following described property, situated in the County of Sherburne and State of Minnesota, which property has a street address of 761 Brom Lane, Big Lake, Minnesota 55309, and property identification number 654390540:
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Otsego, MN
MinnPost

The Northern Metals shredder is gone, but environmental dangers remain

North Minneapolis has a long history of air pollution that affects the health and well-being of its residents. The former Northern Metals metal shredder was shut down in September 2019 after a whistleblower revealed that the company was altering records to make emissions appear safe. The metal shredding released carcinogens and other toxic emissions into the air, and as a result, that area has significantly more air particulates, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Housing Development#Lennar#The City Council#Us Home Corporation#The Otsego City Council
fox9.com

Minneapolis minimum wage increase starts today

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Starting today the minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased for all workers within city limits. Minimum wage in the City of Lakes increased to $13.50 per hour at small businesses (defined as having less than 100 employees) and $15 at large businesses (100 or more). "The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in apparent drowning in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Three-vehicle Crash East of Silver Lake

A three vehicle crash east of Silver Lake shut down highway 7 for a time Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash involved a 44-year-old woman from Excelsior, a 27-year-old man from Eagan, and an 18-year-old man from Corona, South Dakota, however, the Patrol has not released names or details on any injuries.
SILVER LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hugo garage fire likely caused by fireworks

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities say a garage fire that occurred northwest of the Twin Cities over the weekend was likely caused by fireworks.It happened Saturday night in Hugo. The Hugo Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the house."If you choose to use legal fireworks, make sure you're following all safety precautions to keep yourself and those around you out of harm's way," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.The fire department reminded people to fully extinguish fireworks before disposing of them, and to not attempt to re-ignite fireworks that don't go off.
HUGO, MN
CNHI

Man's body recovered from waters of Lake Washington

LAKE WASHINGTON — A 45-year-old man apparently drowned in Lake Washington some time Thursday evening or Friday morning. Alan Jonathan Noy’s body was recovered about 30 feet from shore at about 6:40 a.m. Friday, a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies had...
WASHINGTON STATE
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
169
Followers
196
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy