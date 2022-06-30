Soulful artist expected to be one of Shell's 'best shows of the year'

From experiencing personal battles to facing the challenges of the pandemic, neither was enough to keep Memphian Cameron Bethany from touching a microphone again.

The soul singer will hit the stage Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Overton Park Shell.

Bethany, 32, said Saturday’s performance will be his first solo show in five years.

The Unapologetic label artist joins a list of many other local artists performing in the Shell’s 2022 Orion Free Concert Series.

Natalie Wilson, the Overton Park Shell’s executive director, said they were sure Bethany would make a great addition to the series.

“Cameron Bethany is a rising star, and we knew we wanted him on our free concert series schedule this year,” she said. “We cannot wait for what is sure to be one of the best shows of the year.”

Bethany is making his return after the release of his 2017 Electronic project, “YouMakeMeNervous,” in which he remembers leaving the moment uncertain about what should come next.

While juggling a full-time job, the singer continued to record music but wasn’t pleased.

“I started battling self-doubt. And nothing I was doing was good enough for me,” Bethany said. “At the same time, I was working a job that I loved, at first, but it wasn’t really benefitting the artist in me.”

Bethany grew up in Hickory Hill, the son of a bishop and first lady, and some of his earliest memories of music are from church with his family and singing in the choir.

“That Southern traditional gospel quartet music is where I started,” Bethany said. “It was almost like we didn’t have a choice. Because you know how to sing, you’re going to sing for the Lord.”

At 20, Bethany began exploring other genres such as rock ‘n’ roll, soul, jazz and R&B.

Bethany said that, to some religious families, stepping outside of gospel music is often looked down upon. But the singer felt an emotional connection to songs that didn’t fall in the category.

Enjoying music from artists such as Pharrell Williams, SZA, James Blake and Miley Cyrus, Bethany took a chance on establishing his own image on stage.

Bethany kicked off his career by singing background vocals in local lounges and clubs for artists such as Carmen Hicks and Angie Holmes.

Shortly after, Bethany would begin to grace the stage on his own.

“I ultimately want you to see yourself in me or be able to relate to what I’m saying. That means more to me than, ‘Ohhh, you sound good,’” Bethany said.

After earning the support of his hometown, Bethany moved to Atlanta in 2019, looking for a new beginning.

And then the pandemic happened.

Artist Cameron Bethany sings during a virtual Dark Room Session hosted by Unapologetic back in March of 2021. Bethany will give a solo performance on stage this week during Overton Park Shell’s free concert series. (Courtesy of Cameron Bethany, Photographer Gabrielle Duffie)

At the time, Bethany had been working as a property manager, and he said he had to deal with deaths on his properties during the pandemic as well as tenants who weren’t able to pay their rent.

Bethany said it marked the beginning of a very dark time for him, describing the moment as something he was not “built” to handle. In a recent Instagram post , Bethany detailed how the pandemic interfered with his creative spirit, not allowing him to generate anything artistically.

Fortunately, he found his way back to music. Bethany took part in several virtual performances put on by Unapologetic, and he performed during Young Dolph’s public memorial service at the FedExForum back in December.

In March, Bethany released a single entitled, “Love is a Bill,” the first track fans have heard from him since the 2017 EP release.

Bethany also found other ways to fulfill his artistic side. Aside from singing, he paints and makes pillows and blankets. One of his pieces was even featured in an episode of “Bel-Air,” the reimagining of ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.”

Since gaining back his creative strength, Bethany is racing to the stage for Saturday’s show.

“This show is just the beginning,” Bethany said. “I want it to feel like a family reunion.”

Bethany will be performing with “The Octobers,” an eight-person band as well as some special guests that he is not yet ready to reveal.

Cameron Bethany will perform as part of the 2022 Orion Free Concert Series at Overton Park Shell, 1928 Poplar Ave. The show is free, with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.