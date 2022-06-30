ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Soulful artist expected to be one of Shell's 'best shows of the year'

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDclt_0gR5sPTX00

From experiencing personal battles to facing the challenges of the pandemic, neither was enough to keep Memphian Cameron Bethany from touching a microphone again.

The soul singer will hit the stage Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Overton Park Shell.

Bethany, 32, said Saturday’s performance will be his first solo show in five years.

The Unapologetic label artist joins a list of many other local artists performing in the Shell’s 2022 Orion Free Concert Series.

Natalie Wilson, the Overton Park Shell’s executive director, said they were sure Bethany would make a great addition to the series.

“Cameron Bethany is a rising star, and we knew we wanted him on our free concert series schedule this year,” she said. “We cannot wait for what is sure to be one of the best shows of the year.”

Bethany is making his return after the release of his 2017 Electronic project, “YouMakeMeNervous,” in which he remembers leaving the moment uncertain about what should come next.

While juggling a full-time job, the singer continued to record music but wasn’t pleased.

“I started battling self-doubt. And nothing I was doing was good enough for me,” Bethany said. “At the same time, I was working a job that I loved, at first, but it wasn’t really benefitting the artist in me.”

Bethany grew up in Hickory Hill, the son of a bishop and first lady, and some of his earliest memories of music are from church with his family and singing in the choir.

“That Southern traditional gospel quartet music is where I started,” Bethany said. “It was almost like we didn’t have a choice. Because you know how to sing, you’re going to sing for the Lord.”

At 20, Bethany began exploring other genres such as rock ‘n’ roll, soul, jazz and R&B.

Bethany said that, to some religious families, stepping outside of gospel music is often looked down upon. But the singer felt an emotional connection to songs that didn’t fall in the category.

Enjoying music from artists such as Pharrell Williams, SZA, James Blake and Miley Cyrus, Bethany took a chance on establishing his own image on stage.

Bethany kicked off his career by singing background vocals in local lounges and clubs for artists such as Carmen Hicks and Angie Holmes.

Shortly after, Bethany would begin to grace the stage on his own.

“I ultimately want you to see yourself in me or be able to relate to what I’m saying. That means more to me than, ‘Ohhh, you sound good,’” Bethany said.

After earning the support of his hometown, Bethany moved to Atlanta in 2019, looking for a new beginning.

And then the pandemic happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CJ7O_0gR5sPTX00

Artist Cameron Bethany sings during a virtual Dark Room Session hosted by Unapologetic back in March of 2021. Bethany will give a solo performance on stage this week during Overton Park Shell’s free concert series. (Courtesy of Cameron Bethany, Photographer Gabrielle Duffie)

At the time, Bethany had been working as a property manager, and he said he had to deal with deaths on his properties during the pandemic as well as tenants who weren’t able to pay their rent.

Bethany said it marked the beginning of a very dark time for him, describing the moment as something he was not “built” to handle. In a recent Instagram post , Bethany detailed how the pandemic interfered with his creative spirit, not allowing him to generate anything artistically.

Fortunately, he found his way back to music. Bethany took part in several virtual performances put on by Unapologetic, and he performed during Young Dolph’s public memorial service at the FedExForum back in December.

In March, Bethany released a single entitled, “Love is a Bill,” the first track fans have heard from him since the 2017 EP release.

Bethany also found other ways to fulfill his artistic side. Aside from singing, he paints and makes pillows and blankets. One of his pieces was even featured in an episode of “Bel-Air,” the reimagining of ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.”

Since gaining back his creative strength, Bethany is racing to the stage for Saturday’s show.

“This show is just the beginning,” Bethany said. “I want it to feel like a family reunion.”

Bethany will be performing with “The Octobers,” an eight-person band as well as some special guests that he is not yet ready to reveal.

Cameron Bethany will perform as part of the 2022 Orion Free Concert Series at Overton Park Shell, 1928 Poplar Ave. The show is free, with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Sza
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Natalie Wilson
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Soul#Gospel Music#Jazz#A New Beginning#The Overton Park Shell
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Dances To Daughter Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Introduces A New Challenge

There have been ongoing conversations regarding whether or not Hip Hop will see a new House wave takeover thanks to two major artists. Beyoncé and Drake have sparked several discussions about artists tapping into dance music after the pair released "Break My Soul" and Honestly, Nevermind, respectively. While Drizzy took quite a few hits regarding his surprise record, Beyoncé has received wide praise for her latest effort.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
The FADER

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is here

Beyoncé has dropped new song “Break My Soul.” The track was first announced on Monday and arrived at midnight the same day. Check it out below. The upbeat dance track features co-writing credits for Allen George and Fred McFarlane and Big Freedia due to samples of both "Show Me Love" by Robin S by the former and 2014 bounce track "Explode" from the latter. The Big Freedia sample acts as a mission statement for the song, with Freedia saying: "Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest." Producers on the track are Beyoncé, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Big Freedia Recalls Her First Time Hearing Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Big Freedia says she was left completely surprised when Beyoncé unleashed “Break My Soul,” a surprise dance track that samples Freedia’s 2014 “Explode” record. “I didn’t know that it was coming out,” the Queen of Bounce told Page Six. “I didn’t know that I was the first single. I found out the same day y’all did.”
THEATER & DANCE
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Big Freedia details meeting with ‘queen’ Beyoncé for ‘Break My Soul’

Big Freedia had a fangirl moment while meeting with “very humble” and “sweet” Beyoncé. The Queen of Bounce, 44 — who was previously sampled on Beyoncé’s 2016 track, “Formation” — met with Queen Bey during their latest collaboration on the new hit song, “Break My Soul.” Freedia exclusively tells Page Six that she was “grateful,” “humbled” and “excited” when the Grammy winner’s team reached out to hers about using her vocals from her 2014 song, “Explode” — but was “blown away” when she heard the final product two weeks ago at Beyoncé’s recording studio in Los Angeles. “I mean, the speakers were like...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake Scores First No. 1s on Dance/Electronic Albums & Songs Charts

Drake‘s foray into the world of underground house earns him his first No. 1s on Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts, both dated July 2. On Top Dance/Electronic Albums, Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind soars in with 204,000 equivalent album units in the June 17-23 tracking week,...
THEATER & DANCE
talentrecap.com

A Look Back at Robin Thicke’s Thrilling Music Career

Robin Thicke is known and loved for his time on The Masked Singer, but what was his career like before the talent series? Here’s a look at his music career, lawsuits, and more. Robin Thicke was born in 1977 to actress/singer Gloria Loring and actor Alan Thicke. Reportedly, Thicke...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

As Comedians Share Thoughts On Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Richard Pryor’s Daughter Weighs In

It feels like just about every celebrity in Hollywood has had something to say about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, at this point. Some have come out in defense of the star, while others have crticized him for striking the noted funnyman. Interestingly, a number of Rock’s fellow comedians, like Steve Harvey and Tiffany Haddish, have provided some particularly strong thoughts on the situation. Now, the daughter of stand-up comedy legend Richard Pryor has weighed in.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy