DEEP RIVER — A 48-year-old local man accused of assaulting a child was captured on video cursing at the boy and pushing him off his bicycle in the middle of the road. Videos obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media show Deep River resident Jameson Chapman cursing and yelling at the boy to “get the (expletive) out of town.” “Did you grow up in Connecticut? No? Get the (expletive) out of my town,” Chapman can be heard yelling in one video.

DEEP RIVER, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO