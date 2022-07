NORFOLK, Va. — New laws are bringing changes to Virginia, but one that is catching a lot of attention is the elimination of the state grocery tax. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill into law, calling it a step in the right direction. Overall, eliminating the state tax cuts it down by 1.5%. That saves you $1.50 for every $100 you spend at the grocery store.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO