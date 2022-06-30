Video: Zany scene in Greektown as motorcyclist on sidewalk tries to flee Detroit cops

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Southfield police say the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was struck by a vehicle in Southfield has been charged. Police say Davon Lavon, 25, of Reford, pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened to kill the driver, causing him to speed away and hit 27-year-old Tiara Bianka Jones. Lovan is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault). In a press conference on...

