Detroit, MI

Video: Zany scene in Greektown as motorcyclist on sidewalk tries to flee Detroit cops

By Allan Lengel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorized minibike driver turned a traffic ticket into self-injury and an...

Detroit News

Detroit police on the lookout — for recruits

Detroit — With a painted face and whooshing down an inflatable slide, Jamison Lopez doesn’t look like the future of the Detroit Police Department. But looks can be deceiving. Jamison, 7, insists he will be a police officer one day. Unless he becomes the president of the United...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Former Officer Whose Vehicle, Weapons Were Used In Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for former officer Stefon Hodo after investigators recovered his vehicle and weapons that were reportedly stolen and used by a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting. Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed Hodo and the suspect are neighbors. Stefon Hodo (credit: Detroit Police Department) “The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said in a press release. Police say the shooting happened Thursday in the 15300 block of Ferguson Street. The suspect was at...
Detroit News

Man arrested after gunfight on Detroit's west side wounds man in finger

Detroit — A man has been arrested after another man was shot in the finger during a gunfight Thursday on the city's west side, police said. The suspect is also accused of stealing a former Detroit Police officer's vehicle and weapon, then using both in the incident, investigators announced Friday. Police said in a press release they need tips to find the former officer and said they are concerned about his well-being.
deadlinedetroit.com

Dearborn cops hunt driver who hit 2 girls and sped off after moving them

A chillingly callous driver sped off after carrying two girls from a street where he hit them. A doorbell camera caught the scary drama Sunday afternoon on Ross Street in Dearborn, shown in a video posted by police. The victims were shaken up, checked at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in...
CBS Detroit

Southfield Police: Driver Who Struck Pregnant Woman Was Fleeing From Victim’s Boyfriend

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Southfield police say the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was struck by a vehicle in Southfield has been charged. Police say Davon Lavon, 25, of Reford, pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened to kill the driver, causing him to speed away and hit 27-year-old Tiara Bianka Jones. Lovan is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault). In a press conference on...
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle carjacked while 3 young children wait for mother outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.
chicagopopular.com

Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire

Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside Detroit’s Real-Time Crime Center: How Detroit police use technology to fight crime

DETROIT – We’ve seen the inside of Detroit’s Real Time Crime Monitoring Facility before, but how does it all work to keep people safe?. You’ve probably heard of Project Green Light, but the technology the Detroit Police Department has at its fingertips to solve crime in the city goes a lot further than that. Their Real Time Crime Monitoring Facility has incredible technology used to help fight crime.
Nationwide Report

3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision on Lodge freeway in Southfield (Southfield, MI)

3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision on Lodge freeway in Southfield (Southfield, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday afternoon, three people suffered injuries following a suspected DUI crash in Southfield. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Lodge freeway near Civic Center Drive. The early reports showed that the driver of a silver Saab, a 25-year-old man, was going recklessly at a high rate of speed [...]
Detroit News

1 dead, 2 wounded in west side Detroit shooting, police say

Detroit — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment building on the city's west side, officials said. One of the wounded victims is in critical condition; the other is in serious condition, police said. Officials said the shooting...
The Ann Arbor News

3-wheel motorcycle drags officers after traffic stop for driving on sidewalk

DETROIT – Two Detroit police officers were injured when they were dragged by an open-air three-wheeled vehicle that was driving on sidewalks in Greektown, officials said. The officers stopped the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, near the intersection of Monroe and Beaubien in Detroit’s Greektown, according to a news release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI

