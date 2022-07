An arrest is made after a disturbance around 2:45 a.m. on July 4th in the 1400 block of N 20th Street. Lincoln Police say the people involved knew one another and the argument was over property. During the investigation, 30 year old Julian Trejo-Perez was ordered to leave by officers. Trejo-Perez pushed past a friend and reentered the front yard area. He then advanced on an officer at the front of the home.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO