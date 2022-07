PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released photo. Authorities state that on June 28, 2022, at 7:25 pm, an unknown white male entered the CVS at 1919 Market Street and pulled a knife demanding money from the cash register. The cashier told the male that she was going to call the Police. The male then walked out of the store in an unknown direction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO