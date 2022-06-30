N.C. Licensing Board for General Contractors launches statewide public awareness campaign alongside national efforts

Pixabay

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors has launched a statewide public awareness campaign called “Your Home is in Your Hands,” in coordination with a month-long national enforcement effort by National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies.

The Your Home is in Your Hands campaign focuses on informing citizens when their remodeling/building projects require a licensed general contractor and showing real-world examples of unlicensed contractors scamming homeowners. Through this campaign, the NCLBGC aims to educate homeowners on how to avoid scams, work well with general contractors, and know when a project is required, by law, to have a licensed contractor.

“The NCLBGC is pleased to join with NASCLA and enforcement agencies from across the United States during the month of June in a coordinated effort to raise consumer awareness and shine a bright light on contractors who are not operating in full compliance with the law,” Frank Wiesner, executive director, NCLBGC explained. “The Your Home is in Your Hands campaign aims to enhance consumer awareness and educate on the importance of hiring licensed contractors. When a citizen hires an unlicensed contractor and gets scammed, they may be putting themselves at great financial risk,” he added.

This year marks the first time the NCLBGC has participated in a nationally coordinated enforcement effort. This effort included 12 NASCLA State Enforcement Agency Members who participated in this event across the country.

“This nationwide effort is a key part of educating consumers on the importance of contractor licensing and the role it plays in ensuring consumer protection. Over the month of June, the NCLBGC’s investigative team identified and opened 106 investigations against unlicensed contractors who were found to be performing work that requires a general contractors license in North Carolina,” Wiesner advised.

The NCLBGC reminds North Carolinians of the following:

Any project quoted at $30,000 or more requires a valid NC general contractors license.

The NCLBGC does not recognize licenses issued by other states or countries. Citizens can verify if the contractor is properly licensed by 1) searching on the NCLBGC’s website at www.nclbgc.org; 2) calling the NCLBGC at (800) 220-7185; or 3) downloading the Board’s free mobile app for Apple and Android devices by entering “NCLBGC” in the search feature.

Contact the local permitting office or inspections department to determine if permits are required to assure building code compliance. If permits are required, confirm with the permit office that the contractor has acquired them before construction begins.

Contact local law enforcement if you suspect you are being scammed by a contractor.

Contact the NC Attorney General’s office if you suspect you are being price gouged by the contractor at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/ or call toll-free within North Carolina at (877)-5-NO-SCAM or (877)-566-7226.

The NCLBGC is the state agency that issues licenses to approximately 30,000 licensed general contractors in North Carolina. Additional information is available at www.nclbgc.org or by calling (800) 220-7185 or (919) 571-4183.