USC and UCLA ‘planning’ to bolt for Big Ten in seismic shakeup

USC and UCLA are “planning” to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, according to a bombshell report.

Syndicated Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner, who for years has broken a lot of news surrounding the conference, tweeted that the realignment could come as soon as 2024, but that it “has not been finalized at the highest levels of power.”

Sports Illustrated confirmed the universities are in “negotiations” to join the Big Ten, as did The Athletic .

The power-five conferences — Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, SEC and Pac-12 — have been rapidly giving way to the Big Ten and SEC standing head and shoulders above the others, particularly in football.

Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025. The SEC inked a massive television deal for Disney/ESPN to hold their exclusive rights. Fox Sports has retained their half of the Big Ten’s next rights deal — the other half presently held by ESPN is currently up for bidding, and expected to receive a massive bounty .

USC and UCLA are in talks to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, according to multiple reports. Getty Images

USC and UCLA bolting would be an enormous loss for the Pac-12, and it would immediately spark speculation about whether Oregon would be the next domino to fall in conference realignment.

Similarly, the ACC would have to be concerned about whether its marquee football programs such as Clemson, Miami and Florida State would consider sweetening the pot for themselves by bolting the conference.