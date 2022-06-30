'Life doesn't end here': He scored an own goal against U.S. in 1994 World Cup. Then, he was murdered for it.

The Mexican Liga MX is back in action this weekend with the start of Torneo Apertura, and Chivas Guadalajara hosts FC Juarez on Saturday in the opener for both teams. The 2021-22 Liga MX season ended at the end of May with Atlas beating Pachuca 3-2 on aggregate to win the title. Chivas finished in sixth place in the Clausura at 7-5-5, while Juarez ended the season in last place at 2-3-12. Chivas has won four of the six Liga MX meetings (4-1-1) since Bravos was first promoted in 2016 and is 8-1-2 in all competitions. FC Juarez was formed in 2015, while Guadalajara has competed in some form since 1906. The most recent meeting was in February, and Guadalajara took a 3-1 victory on the road, but Bravos battled to a 2-2 draw at Estadio Akron in the previous matchup.

