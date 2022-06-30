Street-Spotted: Audi Cabriolet

If you're a fan of the products that come out of Affalterbach, you may have been disappointed to hear that the new C63 will be powered by a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. On the flip side, this soulless setup will produce a stunning 670 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque in total. And, since the C-Class will share its platform and components with the GLC, we can expect the sportiest version of the crossover to get a similar powertrain, if not one with the same headline figures. We first saw spy shots of the GLC 63 back in October of last year, and at the time, there was plenty of camouflage on the car. Now, our spy photographers have caught a near-production test mule on camera, revealing most of the upcoming debutant's design.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO