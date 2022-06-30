ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden mixes up Switzerland, Sweden, jokes he’s ‘anxious’ about NATO growth

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Well, they do start with the same letter …

President Biden announced Thursday that he had called the leader of Switzerland to discuss abandoning two centuries of neutrality to join NATO — before quickly correcting himself to say he actually meant Sweden.

“Some of the American press will remember when I got a phone call from the leader of Finland saying could he come and see me, then he came the next day and said, ‘Will you support my joining — my country joining NATO?’ We got the telephone. He suggested we call the leader of Switzerland,” Biden said.

The president immediately fixed his mistake, adding, “Switzerland, my goodness, I’m getting really anxious here about expanding NATO — of Sweden.”

Biden was speaking at a press conference in Madrid following a NATO summit at which Finland and Sweden were officially invited to join the military alliance in response to the more than four-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden had been neutral in Europe’s various military engagements since the Napoleonic Wars in the early 1800s, during which it had lost control of Finland to Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7P3d_0gR5oQvk00
“Switzerland, my goodness, I’m getting really anxious here about expanding NATO,” President Biden said before correcting himself.
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s85Pb_0gR5oQvk00
President Biden was speaking at a press conference in Madrid following a summit at which Finland and Sweden were officially invited to join NATO.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTBpC_0gR5oQvk00
Last month, President Biden mistakenly said North Korea when he meant to say South Korea.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Finland was neutral since World War II, when it lost a substantial amount of territory to the Soviet Union.

Biden, who turns 80 this year, has mixed up the names of countries before. Last month, he mistakenly said “North Korea” when he meant to say “South Korea” as he listed supporters of US sanctions against Russia.

Last year, he mixed up Libya and Syria when speaking about potential areas of cooperation with Russia.

The addition of Finland and Sweden brings the number of nations in NATO to 32 after Turkey dropped its objections to the Nordic countries joining the bloc.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Nato#American#Russian#Getty Images
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Macron tells Ukraine it will have to negotiate with Putin to end the war days after angering Kyiv by suggesting Russia should 'not be humiliated'

Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy