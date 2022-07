The hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announced its lineup less than a month ago, and they’ve already cancelled the whole event. In a message posted to their social media accounts and official website, festival organizers wrote that Day N Vegas 2022, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, will not happen due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.” According to Billboard, the festival did not meet its first-day ticket sales goals, and sales remained below expectations in the days that followed. By cancelling more than 60 days before the event, promoter AEG only has to pay the artists 50% of their fee.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO