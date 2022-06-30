Maluma Could Be Teaming Up With Maroon 5 & Releases His Second Clothing Line | Billboard News

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is right at home atop the U.K. albums chart with Harry’s House (Columbia), which enters a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1. With Styles holding onto top spot, veteran prog-rock outfit Porcupine Tree enjoys a career high with Closure / Continuation (Music For Nations), their 11th studio album. Having led all titles at the midweek stage, Closure / Continuation bows at No. 2, for the English band’s first U.K. Top 10 appearance. Until now, the rocker have made just two appearances in the U.K. Top 40, the best a No. 23 peak for 2009’s The Incident. Also on the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart, there are Top 10 debuts for a string of U.S. artists: Chris Brown’s Breezy (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA) bows at No. 6; Conan Gray‘s Superache (Island) starts at No. 8; and Luke Combs blasts to No. 9 with Growin’ Up (Sony Music CG), for his first appearance in the Top 10. More from BillboardPaolo Nutini Heading For U.K. No. 1 With 'Last Night in the Bittersweet'Will LF System Beat Kate Bush to U.K. Chart Crown?Kate Bush Extends U.K. Chart Reign

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO