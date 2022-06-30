ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan to replace Wimbledon ball boys with dogs fails for very adorable reason

Bad dog!

Poorly behaved dogs foiled a plan to have the trained animals replace ball boys and girls at Wimbledon this year.

ManyPets, a pet insurance company, conducted a trial at London’s Wilton Tennis Club in which a group of dogs underwent extensive training to simulate the role of ball boys and girls. While the dogs successfully fetched the tennis balls, a problem arose when they refused to give back their new toys without a treat.

“Our players did find themselves in a game of tug-of-war,” Martin Schiller, the club coordinator, said. “… We had a stash of treats on the sidelines to offer up as a bit of encouragement which certainly did the trick.”

Steven Mendel, a co-founder of ManyPets, thought that Wimbledon would be the perfect setting to introduce the concept of dogs as ball boys and girls.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to give pets in the UK an opportunity to do what they love the most, which is to chase after balls,” Mendel told BBC News. “… The love of pets and their balls and Wimbledon all brought together.”

Mendel maintained that the dogs performed along a spectrum ranging from “spectacular” to “something veering towards chaos” during the trial.

“It’s fair to say that we’re a work in progress and have a long way to go to be ready for next year,” Mendel said. “But we’re optimistic.”

At the Wilton Tennis Club, the dogs partook in speed and agility tests. They also learned how to high jump over the nets and run the length of the court, mirroring the actions of ball boys and girls.

Mendel also noted the dogs that did return the balls did so with plenty of slobber, another element of the trial that needs remedying.

In total, there are 250 ball boys and girls working the courts at Wimbledon.

