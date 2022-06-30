ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Liv Morgan: Winning WWE Money in the Bank would be ‘exact validation’ I need

By Joseph Staszewski
 2 days ago

Liv Morgan tells her fans to “Watch me.” What she hopes they see her doing next is leaving WWE’s “Money in the Bank” pay-per-view from MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 p.m. Peacock) with a win and a contract for a world championship match at a time of her choosing. The 28-year-old New Jersey native has gone through many stages of her career and hopes the next one finally includes a singles title around waist.

Before trying to beat Becky Lynch, Asuka, Shotzi, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans up the ladder to the briefcase, Morgan took time for some Q&A with The Post’s Joseph Staszewski,

Q: What would it mean for you to be holding that briefcase and have the key to take that next step in your career?

A: It literally takes my breath away. If I sit and think about it long enough I could cry. I can’t tell you how my career in WWE has changed my entire life, how much it’s changed my entire family’s life. I don’t want to say I work that hard for that validation, but it’s like I’ve had a lot of phases over the last couple years where fans think I’m good, they think I’m mediocre, they think I’m great. I want to give my fans who believe in me – even in times where I feel like I gave them no reason to believe in me – I want to give them that reason to believe. I want to win Money in the Bank for my fans who stuck with me for all the years whether I deserved it or not. I want to win it for them just as much as I want to win it for myself. It means everything to me.

Liv Morgan will try to win Money in the Bank for the first time on Saturday.
Q: How would you describe where your confidence in the ring is right now? It feels like any thinking or hesitation is gone and everything feels more natural and fluid .

A: My confidence is at an all-time high. I feel at my best for right now because I don’t think I’ll ever stop evolving. My goal is to be as good as I can possibly be. I feel fantastic right now, I’m not gonna lie.

Q: Why do you feel that way? You’ve trained a lot with Natalya and TJ Wilson. What have you gained from the sessions that have kind of translated into the ring?

A: Nattie and TJ have helped me tremendously. Our training that we do is so meticulous. We strive for perfection. We look at every single detail, every moment. We work so much on the psychology behind the moves that all my extra time in the ring has made me feel more confident. You know when you’re working at something, even when you see improvements or not, you just get the confidence because you know you’re working toward your goal. I feel like, even though I’ve seen improvement, just knowing that I’m putting in the work has made be feel loads and loads more confident.

Q: You’ve had some title programs and matches, but how much validation would it be for that work to become Miss Money in the Bank?

A: I feel like I have no other choice than to grab that briefcase. I’m my mind, I’m already Miss Money in the Bank. That briefcase is mine. They’re literally going to have to kill me to stop me from climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It’s mine. I don’t like that I’m saying this, but winning that is the exact validation that I need to enter the next phase of Liv Morgan and my career and the growth. I kind of need this Money in the Bank more than anyone else in this match.

Q: When you look at the rest of the women in the match, does it feel like this is the most wide-open the women’s division has been in a long time? Some of the stars aren’t here and there is that chance for someone to break through and establish themselves as a potential main eventer .

A: Usually these matches, such as Money in the Bank, are filled with maybe more known superstars. We have a fresh women’s roster right now, so this Money in the Bank match kind of mirrors that. Like Raquel (Gonzalez), she’s so strong. I’m excited to get in the ring with her. I’m definitely keeping my eye open on her. She’s kind of like an X-factor. Who knows what she’s gonna do and what she’s willing to do? But I’m excited to mix it up in the ring with different women who are kind of the future of this company.

Q: You’ve worked a little bit with Alexa Bliss recently and it feels like there is at least the possibility of you guys teaming at some point. Is that something you’d be open to or do you want to continue to focus on being a singles?

A: I’d love to continue focusing on my singles career. I want to win Money in the Bank and cash in so I can become women’s champion. But I am up to a tag team with Lex. We get along great, we have fun. But I’d love my first title to be a solo women’s championship.

Q: Your rolls around the ring in your match with Alexa sparked some pretty funny internet videos, whether it was Sonic, a Limp Bizkit one. Why did you include that and what was it like see the fans have so much fun with it?

A: Lex and I, we are kind of in this place where we kind of sparked this new friendship and we allied ourselves the last couple of weeks navigating for Money in the Bank. But in the time between, we had to work together and work against each other. (We) kind of didn’t want to physically hurt each other, we wanted to work and wrestle but do it in a way that’s more competitive and playful than like, “I want to stomp your face in.” So it kind of just took a life of its own. We didn’t know that was gonna cause a stir, but we thought it was funny.

Q: You have been in the tag team division at different points in your career. How do you think WWE has handled that division and when the titles are brought back into the fold, is there something you’d like to be done or changed or improved on?

A: This is the first time we’ve ever had tag team women’s titles so I think a lot of it we’re just learning as we go and seeing what works best and what fits best, a kind of a trial-and-error period. So when the titles do come back, I guess I’d like them to be represented a little bit more. I think we did a good job of having our champs on weekly, but maybe more title defenses.

Q: You got to work with Finn Balor and A.J. Styles for a little while and a little bit with Edge on the other side. What did you take away from getting to interact with them and work in the ring with them on a nightly basis?

A: They were amazing honestly. They are such total and complete pros. Being in the ring and seeing how they operate, there are a lot of things I can pick up on from A.J. and from Finn. They made me feel so included and they made me feel so important. They wanted me to stand in the middle, they wanted me to have a spotlight. So I’m really grateful that they were so gracious to me as far as TV time and wanted me to be seen and heard and valued.

Q: Is there any advice or anything they kind of gave you that stuck with you?

A: Their level of comfort. They’re just always ready to go. They’re calm before they wrestle, while I’m like pacing the hall back and forth and I’m like, “guys, guys.” I’m so excited. They think it’s cute, they think it’s funny. Their composure — they compose themselves in a completely different manner than I do. They’ve wrestled way longer than I have. They have a bag of skills that I don’t even know about.

Liv Morgan drop kicks Rhea Ripley.
Q: You announced that you are going to give 100 percent of your Cameo earnings for July to The National Network of Abortion Fund. Why was it important for you to try to do something after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade?

A: As a woman, I can firsthand kind of understand just the uncertainty of the future with having certain states take away the right to an abortion for whatever reason was striking, it was shocking. I feel terrible for all the women who need abortions for other reasons whether it’s due to a health concern, or whether the baby is OK or not. I believe that women should have a choice. There’s so many factors and it’s all case by case but regardless I just want to do something to show my support and show my solidarity with the world and with women and kind of say, “I’m here, I’d like to help in any way that I can.”

Q: You have forayed into Hollywood a bit. How did the opportunity with the film the “The Kill Room” come about and can you talk about the role you play?

A: A good friend of mine, CJ Perry formerly known as Lana, she had reached out to me to let me know that a producer by the name of Jordan (Yale) Levine had wanted to reach out and connect and see if there is any kind of future work-related endeavors we can explore. So I met him. We hit it off, it was great. He told me he was producing this movie called “The Kill Room” and that I should audition. I literally just auditioned and I got cast.

I play a character by the name of Emma, who is a snooty art observer who kind of bashes pretentious artists. So it’s a very fun role to play. I’m just excited to kind of see what else is out there. To kind of use what WWE has given me as far as acting, stage presence and see where else I can use that because being on set felt very, very familiar. I felt like I was doing a backstage at WWE.

Q: It sounds like you would be interested in pursuing other acting roles?

A: For sure. I’ve been taking acting classes for a little over half a year now. I’ve been auditioning. I actually have something coming up that I can’t tell anyone about that I’m super, super, super excited about. When that news releases I’m going to be so ecstatic because it’s honestly a dream come true.

Q: Movie? TV Show?

A: TV Show

Q: There was a cool video of Sonya Deville giving you an RKO on a boat trip. How did that come about and were there any other moves done we didn’t see?

A: (Laughs) A couple of things you didn’t see, a couple of things I can’t tell you about. We got a yacht and Sonya was so nice. It was my birthday a couple weeks ago and Mandy [Rose’s] birthday is coming up, so she rented us a yacht for the day where we had so much fun. We were in the sun, we had some delicious drinks, some delicious food. I feel like when you grab wrestlers and put them in an environment there’s gonna end up being some wrestling somewhere along the line. So she wanted to give me an RKO, which I’d never taken before and she gave it to me, and honestly I hurt my knee so bad. (Laughs) You can’t tell in the video. I hurt my knee so bad, but I’m fine now. But I banged it on the yacht. I always kind of wanted to low-key take an RKO, so that was cool.

Liv Morgan dives through the ropes.
Q: Is the RKO a move that like people think about taking because it’s such an iconic move, almost like taking a Stunner?

A: It’s so iconic. Yeah, as a female I would be all about inter-gender wrestling. I would love to take an RKO from Randy [Orton.] I got one from Sonya, so that’s maybe even better.

Q: You got to do some of that where you were in a group with Finn and A.J. and Rhea Ripley is with Judgement Day. Is that something that maybe when the roster allows it would be something you’d want to do as women to have those inter-gender groups? It’s something we don’t see often on WWE TV.

A: I can’t speak for other women, but me personally I’d absolutely love it. I have so much fun working against the boys and Rhea. I would love to do something like that again, maybe even something more physical.

#Validation#Yale University#Combat#Bank#Mgm Garden Arena
AOL Corp

Logan Paul Signs With WWE After Appearing at WrestleMania

Entering the arena! After his recent guest appearance at WrestleMania, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is making an official career pivot into the world of wrestling. “Just signed with the WWE,” the influencer, 27, tweeted alongside a pair of snaps capturing the big moment on Thursday, June 30. In the photos, WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Triple H, can be seen standing by Paul as he signs on the dotted line.
WWE
