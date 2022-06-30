ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Judge William Culver suspended for cursing out defendant

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vHot_0gR5o24n00

Disorder in the court!

A furious Florida judge has been suspended for unleashing a profane tirade against an insubordinate defendant in the court gallery.

Seminole County Judge William Culver was removed from the bench for 60 days after startling video emerged from the February confrontation, according to WESH.

Culver was adjudicating another case when an unidentified man waltzed into the courtroom and began muttering to himself while leisurely deciding where to sit.

Culver immediately took note of his presence and asked him to be quiet.

“Can you shut up and sit down?” the annoyed jurist said before matters escalated.

“That’s not shutting up,” he said after the man apparently blew off the demand.

“Do you want to be held in contempt?” he warned the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esGh4_0gR5o24n00
Judge William Culver told the defendant to “shut up,” and said, “I asked you a f—ing question, a—–!”
WESH

After failing to receive an adequate response, Culver exploded.

“I asked you a f—ing question, a—–!” the judge said before again telling him to “shut up.”

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission cited that incident and another testy exchange in handing down its punishment.

Culver allegedly told another disruptive defendant in January that he would be happy to send him to prison for so long that they would name the jail after him.

“His words and actions are as offensive as they are inappropriate,” the commission said.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Federal appeals court backs Florida man in religious sign dispute

FORT MYERS – A federal appeals court Tuesday sided with a man who challenged a Fort Myers Beach ordinance that prevented him from carrying a sign with a Christian message on the town's streets.A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a district judge should have granted a request by Adam LaCroix for a preliminary injunction against the ordinance, which barred portable signs.The panel did not agree with an argument by LaCroix that the ordinance was a "content-based" constitutional violation. But the judges said the town's prohibition on portable signs likely violated the First Amendment."The rich...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
People

Fla. Man Allegedly Slashed Wife's Throat and Held Her Hand While She Died in Bathtub

A Florida man is accused of brutally murdering his wife by slashing her throat and watching her bleed to death in a bathtub. According to the arrest report obtained by Law & Crime and viewed by PEOPLE, police in Altamonte Springs, Fla., arrested 21-year-old Xichen Yang on charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, after he confessed to killing his wife, 21-year-old Nhu Quynh Pham, inside their apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Cursing#Politics Courts#Politics State#Wesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Miami

Florida officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

AP - A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities said.The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release.The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with her family when a 9-foot (3-meter) shark wrapped its jaws around the girl's thigh, according to a statement from her family.The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother, who is a firefighter, managed to fight the shark off and pull the girl onto a stranger's boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl's leg to slow blood loss.After she was brought to shore, the girl was airlifted about 60 miles (95 kilometers) to a hospital in Tallahassee, the state capital, officials said. Doctors told the family that the girl's leg suffered extensive damage.Officials didn't immediately know what kind of shark bit the girl.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge won't dismiss parent lawsuit in Gabby Petito slaying

A Florida judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit in which the parents of Gabby Petito claim that Brian Laundrie told his parents he had killed her before he returned home alone from their western trip.The decision Thursday by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll means the lawsuit can proceed against Christopher and Robert Laundrie. Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, contend the Laundries intentionally inflicted emotional distress in the case.Petito’s disappearance on the couple's trip in a converted van and the subsequent discovery of her slain body Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park became a national...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC News

2 Florida men accused of attacking Black teen, damaging car as they drove by

Two white men were arrested after being accused of harassing a Black teenager and damaging his car as he drove through a Sanford, Florida, neighborhood. The alleged incident happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. in the Lake Forest neighborhood, an upscale area of Seminole County. It was partially recorded on cellphone video by the teen, Jermaine Jones, and shared on Facebook by his father.
SANFORD, FL
NBC News

10-year-old Florida girl accused of fatally shooting woman who was in fight with her mother

A 10-year-old girl who fatally shot a woman who was in a fight with her mother could be charged with murder, authorities in Florida said Tuesday. The girl, who was arrested Tuesday and placed in a juvenile facility, could face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. The State Attorney’s Office said it has started to review the case but has not made a charging decision.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows death row inmate to die by firing squad

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of allowing a Georgia death row inmate to alter his execution method from lethal injection to firing squad . In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan , the high court ruled that inmate Michael Nance's medical aversion to the use of lethal injection is well within his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment , which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy