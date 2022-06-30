Florida Judge William Culver suspended for cursing out defendant

Disorder in the court!

A furious Florida judge has been suspended for unleashing a profane tirade against an insubordinate defendant in the court gallery.

Seminole County Judge William Culver was removed from the bench for 60 days after startling video emerged from the February confrontation, according to WESH.

Culver was adjudicating another case when an unidentified man waltzed into the courtroom and began muttering to himself while leisurely deciding where to sit.

Culver immediately took note of his presence and asked him to be quiet.

“Can you shut up and sit down?” the annoyed jurist said before matters escalated.

“That’s not shutting up,” he said after the man apparently blew off the demand.

“Do you want to be held in contempt?” he warned the man.

Judge William Culver told the defendant to “shut up,” and said, “I asked you a f—ing question, a—–!” WESH

After failing to receive an adequate response, Culver exploded.

“I asked you a f—ing question, a—–!” the judge said before again telling him to “shut up.”

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission cited that incident and another testy exchange in handing down its punishment.

Culver allegedly told another disruptive defendant in January that he would be happy to send him to prison for so long that they would name the jail after him.

“His words and actions are as offensive as they are inappropriate,” the commission said.