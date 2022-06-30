ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Olivia Culpo, sister Sophia are preparing for NFL season

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8OD4_0gR5o1C400

It’s never too early to start prepping for the regular season — just ask Olivia Culpo and her younger sister, Sophia Culpo.

On Wednesday, the sisters revealed their game plan in a series of Instagram Stories as their boyfriends , Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, respectively, enjoy time off before training camp.

In one video, Olivia is seen holding up a football map puzzle that depicts NFL fanbases across the US, which she said will help them “learn which team goes for which state.” As the clip continues, the former Miss Universe winner curiously points to the Steelers logo and utters, “I had no idea that was there,” before walking away. Sophia then reveals to her followers that there was a bit of confusion over the emblem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEe4r_0gR5o1C400
Olivia Culpo and sister Sophia are prepping for the 2022 NFL season with a puzzle depicting the locations of fanbases.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QM1lh_0gR5o1C400
Sophia Culpo added in a separate Instagram Story that there was a bit of confusion over the Steelers’ logo.
Instagram/Sophia Culpo

“She thought the Stealers [sic] were the Bruins. It’s gonna be a long camp,” Sophia quipped.

The Bruins’ home base of Boston isn’t far from Rhode Island, where the Culpos originally grew up. In recent years, though, both Olivia and Sophia’s sports allegiances have shifted.

Olivia, 30, has been dating McCaffrey, 26, for the past three years , with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model making frequent appearances at his games. Sophia also supports boyfriend Berrios, 26, on game days, even teaching fans the “J-E-T-S” chant at MetLife Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPkPZ_0gR5o1C400
Sophia Culpo and Olivia Culpo cheered on their boyfriends, Braxton Berrios and Christian McCaffrey, respectively, at a game last year.
Instagram/Olivia Culpo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18alCh_0gR5o1C400
Olivia Culpo is currently dating Christian McCaffrey, a running back on the Carolina Panthers.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FE7F_0gR5o1C400
Sophia Culpo and Jets receiver Braxton Berrios are also an item.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Last year, Olivia and Sophia had a playful rivalry to kickoff the season , when the Jets visited the Panthers in Carolina.

“First game of the season is battle of the boyfriends !!!!!!!!!!!! I want them both to win 😭 possible ? I love both these boys @braxtonberrios@christianmccaffrey but Sophie seriously keep your pants on please @sophiaculpo,” Olivia joked on Instagram in September.

Fortunately for Olivia, McCaffrey and the Panthers came out on top, defeating the Jets, 19-14.

