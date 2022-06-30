ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith column: Reclaiming the sacred

Craig Daily Press
 2 days ago

With so much chaos around us, so much division, so many issues and problems that press upon us, it’s no wonder that there is a search for answers and solutions that go beyond mere policy or politics. There is, I believe, a growing desire for many to find...

www.craigdailypress.com

Deseret News

What does ‘Judeo-Christian’ mean?

On the right, the phrase “Judeo-Christian” has become like a password: It’s a short, fast way to prove your conservative ilk. “We believe that America’s destiny depends on upholding the Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation’s founding,” said former President Donald Trump recently at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
City Journal

Throwing Churches Under the Bus

For some, churches are always the problem. Despite decades of efforts to recruit, train, and support families to foster and adopt children who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned, churches still get the blame when things go wrong. Some of these attacks are drearily predictable. Writers like Kathryn Joyce have made careers out of suggesting that Christians are engaged in child-trafficking, and that the only reason they want to take in orphans is to gain more adherents for the faith. But the most recent attack on churches—in the form of a feature-length article in Newsweek—is perhaps the most absurd yet.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Christians
BBC

Book of Mormon: Newcastle audiences greeted by real church elders

Mormons have used a bawdy and risqué musical which pokes fun at their church as an awareness-raising opportunity. The Book of Mormon, which satirises The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and religion in general, is playing at Newcastle's Theatre Royal. Theatregoers said church members approaching them...
RELIGION
Reason.com

No Offense, But It's Just A Prayer

In American Legion, Justice Gorsuch wrote a concurring opinion, joined by Justice Thomas. Gorsuch challenged the entire basis of Article III standing for Establishment Clause cases. In Gorsuch's view, merely taking "offense" at some public display of religion was insufficient to establish an Article III injury. (I too have long questioned standing in cases like Van Orden v. Perry.) Gorsuch wrote:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

This hymnal is helping LGBTQ+ Christians keep the faith: 'Churches must state who is welcome'

For many folks in the queer community who grew up in Christian households, faith can be a complex subject. Jeannette Lindholm, a professor and hymn writer based in Salem, Massachusetts, was raised in an evangelical Christian church. While she has incredible memories of religious music, her early years of faith were marred by a strong dissonance. This is because her hometown, congregation and even her family considered her sexuality a sin. To change experiences of faith for other LGTBQ+ folks, Lindholm has dedicated her life to studying music, feminism and theology. She has since contributed to a collection of LGBTQ+-affirming hymns compiled by the Hymn Society, a 100-year-old institution for religious music, CNN reports.
SALEM, MA
NPR

The Christian Right is winning in court while losing in public opinion

An influential minority of Americans see the United States as a Christian nation whose laws ought to be based on biblical Scripture. Lately, this group has been making a lot of progress in its mission, even though there's a growing majority of Americans who oppose their most prominent positions on issues like abortion or LGBTQ rights. NPR's Ashley Lopez has the story.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Distractify

What Religion Are the Duggars? Modesty and Purity Are Key Components of Their Faith

When the world was first introduced to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their brood of 19 children, viewers were captivated by their unique lifestyle — and in awe over the logistics of having that many kids. The Duggars shared all about their modest clothing rules, their "buddy system," (pairing older kids with younger kids). how they split up "jurisdictions" (chores), and how they shunned birth control because they wanted to leave the size of their family "up to God."
RELIGION
Slate

Forget Under the Banner of Heaven. There’s Another Show That Actually Gets the Mormon Church.

2022 has become the year of the Mormon miniseries. For this, we can thank audience interest in cults and true crime, as well as a growing and increasingly vocal and visible number of former Mormons, like Under the Banner of Heaven’s showrunner Dustin Lance Black, who’ve left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and are willing not only to speak out about their experiences but also to produce and direct mainstream narratives that present the religion’s dark side. Black’s adaptation of journalist Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book Under the Banner of Heaven, which premiered on FX on Hulu in April, ties Joseph Smith’s 1830 founding of the religion to its violent colonization of the Western United States and to a horrific real-life 1984 murder of a young mother and her baby in Utah—a murder committed by recently radicalized family patriarchs. Its seven-episode run launched countless think pieces: Is it accurate? Is it any good? Is it anti-Mormon propaganda? In the most prominent example of that last argument, the Atlantic’s McKay Coppins argued that shows like Under the Banner promote prejudice against Mormons by suggesting Mormonism is a sinister “threat to the American project.” The show also provoked a heated conversation among Mormons about who has the right to tell Mormon stories and whether it’s fair to conflate mainstream Mormonism and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as Krakauer’s book does.
RELIGION
Fox News

Revisiting a Conversation with Os Guinness: America’s Identity of 1776 Rests on God’s Law at Sinai, Woke Ideology on the Revolution of 1789 France

America is 245 years old! Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way and become a great nation and a great power. But with great power comes great responsibility. And America could be at a defining moment in history. According to historian Os Guinness, all our struggles and founding documents have as their fuel the covenant the Israelites made with God at Mt. Sinai. Freedom comes from God. Not from man. The only true freedom in this world has as its author, The Almighty. The signers of the Declaration of Independence at the Second Continental Congress of July 4th, 1776 knew that. But today, many of our citizens of this Republic do not know that, or if they do, are trying to re-write history in their own image. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, historian and best-selling author Os Guinness talks about his new book, The Magna Carta of Humanity: Sinai’s Revolutionary Faith and The Future of Freedom. He makes the claim that today’s Woke ideology, various forms of Critical Theory, and the tearing down of historic statues is not part of our 1776 roots and the American war of Independence from Great Britian, but on the French Revolution, whose foundation is the Enlightenment and secularism. But Guinness goes a step further and says God’s Law is the only source of true freedom. Because the paradox of freedom is that it must be ordered, otherwise freedom begets anarchy. If there are no rules to follow, laws to obey, then freedom itself becomes an oppressive cudgel, morphing into a ‘will to power.’ Are we there yet? Listen and find out. (This episode previously aired on July 4, 2021)
RELIGION

