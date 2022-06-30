ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes

By Kate Dingwall
The Daily South
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. These days, you don't even have to leave your couch to acquire a very good drink. Thanks to a new collection of cocktail subscription...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Eggs Benedict recipe: How to make the breakfast at home

If you're craving a traditional eggs Benedict dish for breakfast or brunch, try out this recipe from Florida-based food blogger and cookbook author, Christine Pittman. "I'm a big fan of ordering eggs Benedict when I'm out for brunch. But, I've never been a big fan of making it at home because there were too many finicky components," said Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

How to make homemade pizza muffins, a super kid-approved dish

Learn to make easy pizza dough with an array of toppings such as marinara sauce, pepperoni, basil leaves, shredded mozzarella, and parmesan cheese for lots of savory gooeyness. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attached, combine the water, yeast, and sugar. Let stand until foamy,...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
The Independent

Fool your guests with these impressively easy baking recipes

When I make a vegan bake, I don’t want to compromise on flavour or texture, and these cookies are a lovely example of that,” explains Chetna Makan.“The delicate flavour of cardamom and the richness of dark chocolate and pistachios means these are a riot in every mouthful.”Chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookie Makes: 20Ingredients:120g vegan butter, softened170g light, soft, brown sugarPinch of fine sea salt275g plain flour1½ tsp ground cardamom1 tsp baking powder½ tsp bicarbonate of soda70ml almond milk300g vegan dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped60g pistachios, finely choppedMethod1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Line two baking sheets...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Box#Cocktails#Alcohol#Subscriptions#Subscription Services#Food Drink#American
Footwear News

MCM x Crocs Debuts with Classic Clogs Topped with Studs, Chains and Mini Belt Bags

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Crocs is stepping back into fashion — this time, through a new collaboration with MCM. The German fashion brand has partnered with the comfy footwear giant for MCM x Crocs, a two-piece capsule collection in both men’s and women’s sizes. Both styles revamp MCM’s own signatures — including its staple monogrammed leather, studs and winged logos — to bring the relaxed foam clogs an edgy streetwear twist. The first style, deemed the Belt Bag Clog,...
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

The Best 4th of July Coupon Codes and Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. The 4th of July holiday week is finally upon us, and there will be plenty of fun ways to celebrate our independence with friends and family. Of course, the long holiday weekend also means that there will be a slew of solid deals and coupon codes to take advantage of and save big. Scroll through below to check out the best of the best to shop this week.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

Macy’s Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Editor-Favorite Bedding, Vacuums and Bath Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best occasion for a sale is, well, any occasion at all! Macy’s continually outdoes themselves by offering big discounts on items for every room of your home, and this year’s 4th of July sale has some seriously competitive price drops. Your bedroom, kitchen, living room — and even your closet! — will thank you.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Releases a Melted Matcha Ice Cream Paperweight

Inspired by the fake food displays commonly found throughout Japan, HUMAN MADE has released a melted matcha ice cream. The latest addition to the growing lineup of playful lifestyle items from NIGO‘s label offers realistic recreation of a soft-serve ice cream cone turned upside down and melted. Constructed of...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Sephora Fourth of July Sale: Shop Select Beauty for Up to 50% Off

Sephora is finally back with a brand-new deal that includes hundreds of products across skin care, makeup and hair care to help you look and feel your best. Starting today and through July 4 select beauty products are on sale for up to 50% off. Everyone shopping this deal will...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy