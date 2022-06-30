ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severance, CO

Pipi’s Pasture: July 4 back then

By Diane Prather, Pipi's Pasture
Craig Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July is nearly here, and suddenly over fifty years of family memories about the Fourth have come flooding back to me. There are those memories of years past when I was a kid growing up on the ranch and then of the years later when Lyle and I...

www.craigdailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Injured 20-Pound Bald Eagle Rescued From Tree in Colorado

An injured bald eagle is recovering, after being rescued from a tree in Berthoud over the weekend. On June 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife observed a juvenile bald eagle whose right-side wing had been impaled by a branch while in its nest up in a tree. Wildlife officials had been closely monitoring this specific nest prior to the incident, which is how they noticed the bird in despair so quickly after it happened.
BERTHOUD, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Fairgrounds Bridge is More Than a Historic Landmark

No beautiful day in Loveland should go without a walk around Old Fairgrounds Park: the river, the picnic area, the splash park for the kids and Fairgrounds Bridge. I grew up in Loveland and now live in Downtown, very close to [Old] Fairgrounds Park. Recently, on a very nice afternoon, I went for a walk over to the park and walked along Fairgrounds Bridge. It is a very cool structure, and it's been in Loveland for over 100 years.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Severance, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

How to keep pets calm during fireworks

DENVER — The most patriotic day of the year can be a nightmare for many pets. The loud booms and lights from fireworks and firecrackers can make pets frightened, anxious and possibly destructive. Some animals may try to run away from home, according to Denver Animal Protection (DAP). Fireworks,...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

How Frank Day Built a Food & Beverage Empire in Colorado

Frank Day is not afraid to try new things. The Colorado native, who grew up in Chicago, dabbled in running doughnut shops and bartending before moving to Boulder in 1970. Over his five-decades-long career, the founder of Concept Restaurants has operated more than 80 hospitality businesses—including the Hotel Boulderado and Denver’s Stout Street Social and Humboldt Kitchen & Bar—in the Centennial State and beyond. And that doesn’t even count the dozens of outposts of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Front Range–born brands that grew into a separate restaurant group valued at $382 million in 2010, when Day sold it. Since he came back to Colorado, Day has weathered seven economic recessions, bladder cancer, and two attempts at retirement. “Those of us who survive in the restaurant and hotel business, I would term as action junkies,” he says. In honor of Day’s 90th birthday this month, we rounded up highlights from his storied resumé, soon to be padded by a new Boulder brewpub.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Pasture#Fireworks Show
Inside the Firm Podcast

Popular Dog Grooming and Accessory Store, Dee-O-Gee, Comes to Longmont Colorado!

Colorado Architecture firm F9 Productions Inc., helped this Montana born business lay out their new and expanding location in Longmont, including providing interior design services for finish selections. The open spaces, tall ceilings, concrete floors, and large storefront windows work perfectly for Dee-O-Gee to provide the best grooming, nutrition, dog day care and fashion experience around.
LONGMONT, CO
Margaret Jackson

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
northfortynews

One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concerts Begin Next Week

Enjoy an eclectic line up of free entertainment The Loveland Downtown District kicked off the summer season with the One Sweet Summer event series earlier this month, which runs from June through September. All events in the [...] This post One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concerts Begin Next Week  previously appeared on North Forty News.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Bear relocated after climbing into tree in Safeway parking lot

A bear had to be relocated this week in Loveland after it found its way up a tree at a Safeway parking lot off Highway 34.The bear was a young female. It was running through neighborhoods in the northern Colorado city before it climbed up into the tree.Wildlife officers were able to safely get the bear down after tranquilizing it. They released it back into the wild after that.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 KEKB

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver Colorado?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins July 8

The weather should be great for getting some great photos with the Clydesdales ton a summer day. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. No reservations are required to get up close to the Budweiser Clydesdales West Coast Team for their upcoming Camera Day at the Biergarten. Some folks go EVERY time that that are in town. it will be a beautiful summer day for photos with family and friends and the majestic animals.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

Where to See Fireworks in and Around Denver This Year

Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 days of water lost after vandals sabotage infrastructure

While the water in Northglenn may seem plentiful, every drop counts."The two days gone is just gone," Northglenn city spokesperson Diana Wilson said.That was how long before their team noticed the water, they were supposed to be seeing come from Berthoud Pass wasn't where it should be.On a trip into the mountains, they found gates that control the flow had been damaged."Somebody was actually removing part of the mechanisms to make it open and close and hard not to imagine that wasn't purposefully done when it was on all four of them," she said.The damage will cost roughly $50,000 to...
NORTHGLENN, CO
cpr.org

They lost their home in the Marshall fire. Here’s where they stand six months later.

Half a year after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, Boulder County communities devastated by the Marshall fire look more and more like construction sites. On a recent afternoon in Louisville's Harper Lake neighborhood, excavators and massive tractor-trailers worked in tandem to remove remaining debris. Cleared lots were covered in specialized mulch to smother any toxic dust and ash left by the Dec. 30 fire. At a few sites, "for sale" signs had been placed atop the smoothed dirt near the sidewalks.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy