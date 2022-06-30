ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How to keep your pets safe in the extreme Las Vegas heat

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the temperatures rising in the Las Vegas...

news3lv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FodorsTravel

Pinball and the Mob: 10 Weird and Wonderful Attractions in Las Vegas

Home > Destinations > USA > Nevada > Las Vegas > Arts & Culture. Do Vegas like a local with these hotels, bars, and outdoor wonders. Let’s be honest: When most people think of Las Vegas, they’re thinking of loud, windowless rooms packed with slot machines, Cirque du Soleil shows, and the waving waters of the Bellagio fountain. But while Las Vegas it’s certainly a city that caters to tourists, it’s also one with well over half a million actual residents, most of whom aren’t hanging out on the strip every single night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas declares a turf war on lawns as drought worsens

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) — Las Vegas is ripping up millions of square feet. of grass — including greenery along the iconic strip — as the city. struggles with a decades-long drought made worse by climate change. Lawmakers last year outlawed turf that is only decorative, and. property...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Diego Channel

Kitten burned alive adopted by vet tech who helped her heal

LAS VEGAS — A 4-week-old kitten pulled from a dumpster fire last month in Nevada has been adopted by a veterinarian technician who has helped her heal. The Las Vegas Animal Foundation rescued the kitten after she was pulled from a dumpster fire around May 3. The foundation named...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Experience next-level luxury in Las Vegas home

The southwest Las Vegas Valley is a rapidly growing area, and for good reason: It’s close to the Las Vegas Strip, great amenities, and some of the most scenic outdoor areas in Southern Nevada. And a beautiful home has just become available there, one that features the finest in architectural innovation and modern design.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#In The Desert#Veterinarian#Temperatures Rising
news3lv.com

Animal Foundation waiving reclaim fees for lost, stray pets ahead of July 4

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation announced it will once again waive reclaim fees for all lost and stray animals in the days surrounding the July 4 holiday. More pets are lost during Independence Day week than any other time of the year as a result of panic or anxiety over fireworks, the foundation says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Pets
8newsnow.com

Fire burns through storage unit in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson Fire Department responded to a large fire at a storage unit early Saturday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. to a large fire that broke out near Sunset and Boulder Highway. The condition of the fire was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
africapearl.com

4th of July Fireworks Las Vegas 2022: Where to Watch

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KION News Channel 5/46

Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receieves over $270K in donations

By Austin Williams LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KION-TV)-- Kevin Ford, 54, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has worked as a cook and cashier at the Burger King inside Harry Reid International Airport for 27 years. Ford says he has never missed a day. When he showed up to work last week on his 27th anniversary, he didn't make The post Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receieves over $270K in donations appeared first on KION546.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy