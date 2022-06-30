ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Here's Why This Rare Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $118,562 In ETH

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #6014 just sold for 108.00...

