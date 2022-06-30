The Barbershop offers cuts, live entertainment and more at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Although Las Vegas’s culinary scene often seems dominated by the big names on the Strip, the Nevada city is chock-full of delicious restaurants—many of which are Black-owned. Whether you’re looking for a taste of home while visiting Sin City or searching out an unforgettable treat to stave off a hangover, Las Vegas is a good place to embark on an exploration of dishes from different cuisines and backgrounds. From Instagram-ready spot Café Lola to the comfort food of chef Natalie Young’s eat., there is something for every visitor. Here are 25 Black-owned restaurants to consider when planning your next vacation to Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO