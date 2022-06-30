ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Barbershop offers cuts, live entertainment and more at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is a place at The Cosmopolitan of...

news3lv.com

FodorsTravel

Pinball and the Mob: 10 Weird and Wonderful Attractions in Las Vegas

Home > Destinations > USA > Nevada > Las Vegas > Arts & Culture. Do Vegas like a local with these hotels, bars, and outdoor wonders. Let’s be honest: When most people think of Las Vegas, they’re thinking of loud, windowless rooms packed with slot machines, Cirque du Soleil shows, and the waving waters of the Bellagio fountain. But while Las Vegas it’s certainly a city that caters to tourists, it’s also one with well over half a million actual residents, most of whom aren’t hanging out on the strip every single night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
96.9 WOUR

Kiss World Museum Opens in Las Vegas: Photos

The Kiss World museum recently opened in Las Vegas, giving fans a glimpse of 50 years' worth of the face-painted rockers' memorabilia. You can see photos from the opening — including myriad instruments, vinyl records, video games, clothing, comic books, trading cards and much more — in the gallery below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cntraveler.com

Where to Watch the Las Vegas Fourth of July Fireworks 2022

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
getnews.info

RetireBetterNow.com Offers Real Estate Tours In 55+ Communities Of Las Vegas

User-friendly online real estate platform, RetireBetterNow.com, bridges the gap between home buyers and sellers through tours of 55+ communities across Las Vegas. The team at RetireBetterNow.com have reiterated their commitment to helping people find the 55+ community in Las Vegas that best fits their desires. The platform has partnered with top real estate agents to tour 55+ communities with persons looking to build a happy future.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Weekend Warm-Up talks MGM scavenger hunt, weekend baseball in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is lots of fun stuff happening around the Las Vegas valley this weekend, in addition to all of the Fourth of July festivities. AJ and Joanna from Sunny 106.5 joined us to talk about the MGM Rewards Scavenger Hunt now underway, the Las Vegas Aviators' weekend series in Downtown Summerlin and Sunday Funday in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas#Entertainment#Live Music#Barbershop#Velvet Chains
news3lv.com

Registration opens for 2022 Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run. The annual Christmastime event will wind through downtown Las Vegas for its 18th year, all to benefit Opportunity Village. A spokesperson says this year's run will feature a hybrid format. An in-person race will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
purewow.com

25 Black-Owned Restaurants in Las Vegas

Although Las Vegas’s culinary scene often seems dominated by the big names on the Strip, the Nevada city is chock-full of delicious restaurants—many of which are Black-owned. Whether you’re looking for a taste of home while visiting Sin City or searching out an unforgettable treat to stave off a hangover, Las Vegas is a good place to embark on an exploration of dishes from different cuisines and backgrounds. From Instagram-ready spot Café Lola to the comfort food of chef Natalie Young’s eat., there is something for every visitor. Here are 25 Black-owned restaurants to consider when planning your next vacation to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Modern Nevada Home in Clark County with Exceptional Features for Entertaining for Sale at $5,295,000

The Nevada Home is a Brand new modern compound features include open floor plan with bonus and flex rooms, Control4 home automation system, floating staircase now available for sale. This home located at 4180 N Jensen St, Clark County, Nevada; offering 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Kamran D Zand (Phone: 702-530-9263) at Luxury Estates International for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Nevada Home.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Groundbreaking set for new Las Vegas hotel-casino near airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An official groundbreaking ceremony has been set for next week to welcome a new hotel-casino planned for Las Vegas. A spokesperson says Friday's event will mark the start of construction on the Dream Hotel and Casino. Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour are partnering with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Las Vegas Pizza Festival Tickets on Sale July 4

Tickets On Sale July 4 for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival. Enjoy unlimited sample slices from some of Las Vegas’ top pizzaiolos. Tickets will go on sale July 4 for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival, as it returns after a hiatus due to the pandemic, gathering the finest pizza innovators shaping the industry in Las Vegas. Headlined by Vincent Rotolo (Good Pie), Tony Gemignani (Pizza Rock), and John Arena (Metro Pizza), the ultimate pizza party featuring unlimited sample slices will take place Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at The Industrial Event Space (2330 Industrial Rd.).
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Experience next-level luxury in Las Vegas home

The southwest Las Vegas Valley is a rapidly growing area, and for good reason: It’s close to the Las Vegas Strip, great amenities, and some of the most scenic outdoor areas in Southern Nevada. And a beautiful home has just become available there, one that features the finest in architectural innovation and modern design.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosts hiring event, offers jobs on the spot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday (July 5) at 330 East Silverado Ranch Blvd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Goodwill store staff will guide job-seekers through the application process with the potential for on-the-spot hiring. Newly hired employees can start working within a week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KION News Channel 5/46

Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receieves over $270K in donations

By Austin Williams LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KION-TV)-- Kevin Ford, 54, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has worked as a cook and cashier at the Burger King inside Harry Reid International Airport for 27 years. Ford says he has never missed a day. When he showed up to work last week on his 27th anniversary, he didn't make The post Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years receieves over $270K in donations appeared first on KION546.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas declares a turf war on lawns as drought worsens

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) — Las Vegas is ripping up millions of square feet. of grass — including greenery along the iconic strip — as the city. struggles with a decades-long drought made worse by climate change. Lawmakers last year outlawed turf that is only decorative, and. property...
LAS VEGAS, NV

