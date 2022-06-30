ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bert And Ernie Both Contract Monkeypox

By Admin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CDC has issued a lockdown advisory to the residents of Sesame Street after longtime roommates Bert and Ernie revealed they have both contracted Monkeypox. “Our hearts go out to Bert and Ernie, who have...

Comments / 111

Scotty 2hottie
2d ago

Well one of them cheat on each other.. Cause they've been living together for years.. Or they got the jab and now it's 2 rare breakthrough cases..🤔

35
Robo
23h ago

Does this confirm they are gay for each other? Early reports have warned the homosexual community of skin to skin contact...

17
Jill Pittman
1d ago

you gotta be kidding me. even sesame street was tainted... 💘

41
