The Birmingham Stallions (10-1) will be going against the Philadelphia Stars (7-4) for the USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30 PM CST at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. With all of the marbles on the line, tickets for the USFL Championship game are sold out. However, you will be able to watch the game live Sunday evening on Fox.

CANTON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO