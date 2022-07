Marking an acceleration of retail growth in the U.S., Givenchy has opened its first downtown location in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. Located at 94 Greene Street, the 3,500-square-foot boutique is the brand’s sixth freestanding location in the Americas and the first to open in four years. It also marks Givenchy’s second Manhattan location, the first being at 625 Madison Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO