Middlebury, VT

Winning Powerball ticket worth $367M sold in Vermont

By Brian Wallstin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvG2o_0gR5lrfs00

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. ( WFFF ) — For the first time ever, a Powerball jackpot has been won in Vermont. The winning ticket was sold at Middlebury Short Stop in Middlebury, said the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced Thursday that a single ticket sold in Vermont matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were white balls 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63. The Powerball number was 14.

The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $366.7 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $208.5 million before taxes.

