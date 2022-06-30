ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Party Hat Pokemon To Appear For Pokemon Go’s Sixth Anniversary Event

By Grace Benfell
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming celebration of Pokemon Go’s sixth anniversary will, in part, revolve around Charizard, #006 in the Pokedex. Like 2021's event, it will feature gameplay bonuses and new versions of Pokemon. The event takes place from Wednesday, July 6 at 10 AM to Tuesday July 12 at 8...

www.gamespot.com

#Video Game#Pokemon Go#Charizard#Party Hat Charmeleon#Squirtle#Venipede#Helioptile#Cyndaquil
