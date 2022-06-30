New Party Hat Pokemon To Appear For Pokemon Go’s Sixth Anniversary Event

Skate has an update, the Gjallarhorn is getting a different kind of nerf, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub is live! All this on today’s GameSpot News. The team behind the new Skate released a fun update video to announce an upcoming playtest. The video claims to feature pre-pre-pre-alpha footage, initially showing off very bare bones levels and character builds, which get into a ton of accidents, before transitioning into gameplay resembling something you would expect to play at home. All the while talking about how the team is implementing a lot of fan ideas into the game, highlighting some of the creative designs that seem ripped from a potential level builder, indicating that Skate 3’s Skate. Park mode could be returning for the new installment.
