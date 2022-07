In Jurassic World: Dominion, a fate worse than extinction has cruelly visited the cloned dinosaurs that have been roaming on silver screens since 1993: They’ve become mundane. A nuisance. The kind of pests you might call your local wildlife department about, as you peek out your window onto the backyard and say with a sigh, “Honey, there’s another pack of Compsognathus trampling the daffodils.” Anyone heroic enough to remember the last Jurassic World movie, Fallen Kingdom, might recall that it ended with herds of dinosaurs finally escaping their island paddock, free to rampage and terrorize the globe. Now they’re nothing more than part of the scenery.

