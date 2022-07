A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash that left a vehicle on its roof Saturday night on Massachusetts Street. The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Street. It was reported as an injury accident, but it was not immediately clear how many people, if any, were injured, or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO