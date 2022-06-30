Cigarette tax effect discussed in Pamplin

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A beauty, personal care and home care solutions corporation is planning to shut down its plant in Lynchburg. A company representative at KDC/ONE confirmed that it is preparing to close its plant on Robins Road by the end of 2023. "KDC/ONE has been an important...
We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
You don’t need to visit an exotic location to see reflections of the past. Your own community contains many historically rich sites, and the stories they invoke contain information that is fascinating and worth preserving. One such effort at preserving the past is happening in Pamplin. This past Sunday...
Going on a vacation or an Independence Day weekend trip? Take some literature about Appomattox with you. If you get an opportunity to share it with somebody directly, please do so. If you do not have that degree of personal contact, leave some literature in your condo or hotel for someone after you to see.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sheetz announced Monday that it's lowering its fuel to $3.99 a gallon through the holiday travel weekend. Most people saw the announcement being shared on Facebook. Lee Tookes is one of those customers. "I saw it on Facebook," Tookes said. "Click, shared, as soon as...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of The Asia Bronte Band sat down with WFXR’s Evan Johnson to talk about their group and involvement in the community. Band members Asia Sawyer and Lewis Stump joined WFXR News at 12 for an interview on Wednesday, July 7. The group discussed...
The Blairs and Ringgold volunteer fire departments helped put on a motorcade for a fellow firefighter who died during a training exercise. Alicia Monahan, 41, of the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS died Saturday June 26 during a swift water-training course in the Nantahala River in Macon County, North Carolina.
This spring, 20 FFA members raised livestock to participate in the Central Virginia Livestock Show (CVLS) at the Lynchburg Livestock Market on May 6 and 7. These individuals have spent four meticulous months working with their livestock animals to feed, groom, and halter-break their goats, lambs, and heifers and training their hogs.
One can visit the Evergreen Lavender Farm in Appomattox County anytime from May to September, Thursday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. But the Evergreen Lavender Festival is an event that should be visited at least once in a lifetime. Gently rolling hills — not a bad hike...
A Family of 5 Brings Urban Homesteading to a Historic Rivermont Home. Jennifer Woofter opened the door of her circa 1907 Rivermont Avenue home in Lynchburg wearing red lipstick and a wisteria-colored linen dress she sewed herself, looking every bit the chic urban homesteader she appears to be on Instagram (@weboughtamanor).
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been charged after allegedly selling drugs from a hotel room. TR’Rail Laman Perkins, 34, was arrested Wednesday by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office after deputies investigated a complaint about drugs being sold from the Executive Inn on S Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.
Regarded as a servant of God, a biblical scholar, a faithful leader, and a guardian of Liberty University’s Christian mission, Dean Emeritus Dr. Ed Hindson, 77, died on Saturday, July 2. He leaves behind a rich legacy at Liberty, having helped to build the foundation for the school in its early years and instilling biblical truth in the hearts and minds of thousands of students, faculty, and staff during his 48 years of service to the university.
A woman is killed in a Pittsylvania County crash that involved a train. State Police say it happened late Wednesday on Route 29 near Sycamore Creek Road where a car slid off the roadway and was struck by the train. According to investigators the driver was ejected from the car before the train hit it as she was not wearing her seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: With assistance from the public, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reports it has identified the owner of the vehicle and no further information is needed. No further information has been released. ORIGINAL STORY: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that will...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday Liberty University announced the death of 77-year-old Ed Hindson, who served the university for 48 years. Hindson started teaching at Liberty in 1974 and died as Dean Emeritus at the John W Rawlings School of Divinity and a Distinguished Professor of Religion. The...
Botetourt County, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Botetourt County. The crash happened July 1, 2022 on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside of Buchanan, Va., at 5:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. Investigators said a 2015 Nissan Versa traveling south on Route 11, crossed...
One woman is dead and her husband is in a trauma center after the couple was found in their home during a welfare check, according to the Chatham Police Department. Police arrived at the home, located in the 200 block of Catalpa Drive at about 10 p.m. June 29, where they found the deceased body of Judy Boswell. Also located in the home was Kenneth Boswell, Judy's husband. Kenneth Boswell was air-lifted to a trauma center where he remains.
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buchanan woman was killed in a crash Friday evening. Linda Watson Wickline, 63, died at the scene of the crash on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside Buchanan in Botetourt County. Wickline was a member of the family that runs the Sunflower Festival in...
