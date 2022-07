A former news anchor at a Kansas City TV station has filed a lawsuit accusing her old boss of denying her a promotion based on her race. Lawyers for Megan Murphy, who was known on air as Megan Dillard, say in the suit that when she expressed interest in the anchor position in January 2020, the news director at the time, Sean McNamara, laughed and said, “You know you’re the wrong minority.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO