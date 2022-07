LIMA — An inmate at the Allen County jail made a mad dash for freedom Thursday. It lasted for about two blocks. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old James Marion Jr. of Lima had been returned to the sallyport area of the jail following an appearance in Lima Municipal Court. When being removed from the transport van to be walked into the jail Marion began to flee from the transport officer.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO